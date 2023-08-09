Curry fries are made with house-cut potatoes from Gallatin Valley Potatoes generously drizzled with a house-made curry sauce and finished with a dusting of paprika and sprinkles of green onions.
Backcountry Burger Bar, located on West Main Street in Bozeman, serves up a craft burger made from locally sourced beef served on homemade buns accompanied with hand-cut fries. The inside holds the playful vibe of being in Big Sky country.
