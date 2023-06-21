Jun 21, 2023 27 min ago 0 1 of 2 Pico, fresh cilantro and an avocado crema are the bright, herby and creamy toppings that only elevate this satisfying dish even more. JON BENNION PHOTOS This recipe replaces traditional black beans with a quick-cooking black beluga lentil that is grown right here in Montana. Related to this story Most Popular IRS, ATF search Great Falls gun store; Rosendale calls it harassment Wednesday, agents from both IRS Criminal Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms spent hours searching records at Highwood Cr… Arntzen pleads not guilty to rear-ending collision The Superintendent of Public Instruction allegedly rear-ended another driver she was following too closely when turning onto Highway 12, accor… Facebook page tracks Yellowstone tourists' bad behavior The misconduct has prompted some workers to refer to Yellowstone visitors as "tourons," a mashup of "tourist" and "moron." Traffickers sentenced to prison for roles in transporting 29 pounds of meth to Billings, Bozeman The pair was arrested in 2022 after attempting to deliver a rolling suitcase filled with meth to a Billings hotel. FWP's declaration that corner crossing is 'unlawful' scrutinized Corner crossing is the act of stepping from one parcel of public land to another parcel of public land where the two properties’ corners meet.