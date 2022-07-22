Ashland Ambulance stolen early Friday morning

The Rosebud County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the Ashland QRU ambulance, which was stolen early Friday morning.

"The Ashland QRU Ambulance was stolen this morning from 0000-0415. If you have any information please call the Sheriffs Office 406-346-2715," read a Facebook post from the agency.

Few details were available on how the ambulance was stolen, who may have taken it or where it was located.

"Deputy McClaren is working diligently along with the Ash QRU crew to locate the Ambulance. If located please do not approach the vehicle, call 911 or the sheriffs office immediately," the post concluded.