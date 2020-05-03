Ashton Berg — West Platinum & Valedictorian

Parents: Ross Berg and Colleen Henricksen
Middle School: Elder Grove Middle School
Elementary School: Elder Grove Elementary School
Future Plans: After high school, I plan to pursue a degree in psychology with the hopes of continuing on to medical school to become a psychiatrist. While I have not yet decided where I will be attending, I am looking forward to all of the great opportunities I have in front of me.
Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: AP calculus is definitely a challenge, as you are delving into topics you have never learned (or even heard of before). Even though it is difficult, it is also the most rewarding when something finally just clicks.
Motivation for Platinum Program: The part of the Platinum Program that drew me in was the chance to extend my learning beyond the classroom. The help of mentors also allowed me to actualize one of the goals I had been dreaming of for years.
Magnum Opus: For my project, I developed a business plan for a nonprofit. This included website design, product planning, and organizing shipping details. The nonprofit is called Knots of Pride, and all of the proceeds are dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ homeless youth find the resources they need.
Teacher: Madame Schuman was my French teacher for three years, but beyond that, she has been one of my biggest motivators and supporters in my pursuit of higher education. French Club meetings in her classroom after school never failed to lift my spirits.
Extracurricular Activities: French Club, Business Professionals of America, Youth Leadership Billings, Forward Montana Internship, part-time job, and National Honor Society.
