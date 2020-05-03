Ashton Berg — West Platinum & Valedictorian

Parents: Ross Berg and Colleen Henricksen

Middle School: Elder Grove Middle School

Elementary School: Elder Grove Elementary School

Future Plans: After high school, I plan to pursue a degree in psychology with the hopes of continuing on to medical school to become a psychiatrist. While I have not yet decided where I will be attending, I am looking forward to all of the great opportunities I have in front of me.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: AP calculus is definitely a challenge, as you are delving into topics you have never learned (or even heard of before). Even though it is difficult, it is also the most rewarding when something finally just clicks.

Motivation for Platinum Program: The part of the Platinum Program that drew me in was the chance to extend my learning beyond the classroom. The help of mentors also allowed me to actualize one of the goals I had been dreaming of for years.