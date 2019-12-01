Reward your loved ones this holiday season by picking up the king of insulation! With Thermo 3D double wall vacuum insulation technology, your drinks will stay hot or cold for endless hours! Made with 18/8 medical-grade stainless steel that doesn’t transfer flavors, or leave any metal aftertaste. Come in today to see our selection of premium quality gifts!
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Available at Aspinwall Mountain Wear
Starting at $30