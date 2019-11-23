JEWLERY THEFT: Rappers Iggy Azalia and Playboi Carti have told Atlanta police that $366,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from their rental home.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution says a police report filed Nov. 17 lists 19 pieces of jewelry including diamond rings, platinum bracelets and luxury watches.
Amethyst Kelly, who performs as Iggy Azalea, told police the theft occurred Nov. 14, when the back door was unlocked so Jordan Carter, known as Playboi Carti, could get in.
The report says that at some point, they realized a designer bag in which they keep jewelry was missing from the second-floor dining room of their 6,500-square-foot (600-square-meter) home.
It says surveillance video shows a gunman wearing gloves and a mask coming in the back door just after 9:50 p.m. and leaving within 10 minutes.
GETTING CREDIT: The insect-eaten money fluttered in pieces to the floor. For global music star Angelique Kidjo, that image of her grandmother having to use a closet as a bank is driving her desire to see African women leap the many obstacles to obtaining credit — and respect.
The Benin-born singer, one of Africa’s iconic artists and a collaborator with Philip Glass and others, is the voice of a new project aimed in part at rewriting laws across the continent that prevent millions of women from becoming a more powerful economic force.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Kidjo described what she has seen over decades of travel in Africa during which women in vibrant marketplaces wished they had the means to do more.
“Why do banks give more loans to men versus women? That’s the question I have,” she said. “Millions of women entrepreneurs in Africa, they lack loans versus the men. Once again, we come back to this patriarchy. And we know men pay less back than women.”
She will help the African Development Bank next week launch AFAWA, or Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa. Already the G-7 group of the world’s major democracies has committed $250 million, and the bank is providing $1 billion for the project that will be deployed across all 54 countries.
The goal is to raise $5 billion for efforts that include helping to guarantee loans, training women on financial matters and eliminating laws and regulations that make accessing credit more difficult. African women face a $42 billion financing gap even though one in four starts or manages a business, the highest percentage in the world, the bank says.
DIRECTOR DIES: Longtime producer and director Arthur Marks, who helmed many episodes of the “Perry Mason” TV series and produced several hit blaxpoitation films, died at age 92.
Marks passed away Nov. 13 at his home in Woodland Hills, California, his son Paul said Saturday.
“My brother and I learned everything about the film industry from my father,” said Paul Marks, who is a TV producer. “He was a pillar of the industry. He taught us the morals of the industry and how to treat people.”
Arthur Marks’ grandparents and parents worked in the film business, and he grew up in it.
Marks was the director and producer of 80 episodes of “Perry Mason.” He also directed episodes of the TV shows “I Spy,” “Mannix” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.”
He made several films aimed at black audiences in the 1970s. They include “Detroit 9000,” which was re-released in theaters in 1998 by Quentin Tarantino, and two films starring actress Pam Grier: “Friday Foster” and “Bucktown.”