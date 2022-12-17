SHOOTING: Police in Atlanta say two teenage boys have been shot dead and three more minors were wounded in a shootout at an apartment complex that originated as a dispute online. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the others were hospitalized. Hampton says the dead were two boys, ages 14 and 16, and the wounded were two boys, 11 and 15, and a 15-year-old girl.
Atlanta shooting
