Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder

BOISE, Idaho — A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case.

The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband's late wife.

Vallow Daybell's attorneys asked 7th District Judge Steven Boyce late last month to ban cameras from the courtroom, contending that one news organization abused the privilege to videotape the proceedings when it repeatedly zoomed in on Vallow Daybell's face during an Aug. 16 hearing. The criminal trial is still months away, but hearings are being held as prosecutors and defense attorneys hammer out the legal details of the proceedings.

“Defense counsel would ask that since media has abused their privilege to photograph and record the proceedings in a fair and reasonable manner, that cameras be banned from the courtroom,” the attorneys wrote. Alternatively, they said that still photography could still be allowed, if the equipment lacked zoom features.

But Steven Wright, the attorney representing the news organizations, stressed that news organizations cover criminal justice proceedings on behalf of the general public.