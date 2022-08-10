Avocados are good for you

Dear Heloise: I love avocados, but my husband says they're nothing but junk food. He claims that there is very little value in a fruit that is basically a lump of fat. Is it true that avocados are fattening and have very little nourishment? -- Elaine P., Bettendorf, Iowa

Elaine, avocados are a good source of vitamins C, E, K and B6. They contain riboflavin, folate, magnesium and potassium. They also provide omega-3 fatty acids and beta-carotene. Eating a healthy fat like avocados helps to support skin health.

In addition, avocados contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which are good for your eyes, and 6 to 7 grams of fiber, per half fruit.

So, go ahead and eat avocados. They're good for you. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: My mother-in-law mentioned your "War Cake" the other day and how much she liked it. Since she is coming to visit in early September, I'd like to make it for her. She had your recipe, but it was lost when she moved into assisted living. Would you reprint that recipe for me and others who love this cake? -- Sherrie L., Fresno, California

Sherrie, I get requests for this recipe every week, so here it is:

2 cups brown sugar

2 cups hot water

2 teaspoons shortening

1/2 to 3/4 cup raisins

1 teaspoon salt, cinammon and cloves

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

Using a medium to large-sized cooking pot/pan, mix together 2 cups of brown sugar, 2 cups of hot water and 2 teaspoons shortening (or oil). Add a 1/2 to 3/4 cup of raisins and 1 teaspoon each of salt, cinnamon and cloves. Boil for 5 minutes after the mixture begins to bubble.

When the mixture is cold, and it must be cold, add 3 cups of flour and 1 teaspoon of baking soda that has been dissolved in a couple of teaspoons of hot water. Mix well.

Pour into a greased tube pan and bake for about 1 hour at 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: I discovered garbanzo beans (also called chickpeas) are high in plant protein.

Since I want my children to eat healthy and stay away from junk food, I take a can of garbanzo beans and rinse and drain them. I spray a cookie sheet and spread the garbanzo beans out onto the cookie sheet. I usually season the beans to help add flavor and roast them in the oven at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes. They come out crunchy and tasty.

A great snack that's healthier than chips or popcorn. -- Margery D., Chandler, Arizona