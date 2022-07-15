Hello, my name is Azzy. I am a 5 year old female German Shepard mix. I’m current on vaccinations -rabies,... View on PetFinder
Azzy
A teen was convicted of spotlighting and shooting two mule deer bucks and taking them to BLM's Ah-Nei Recreation Area where he removed antlers and backstraps, then left the rest of the animals to waste.
American Prairie finalized the purchase of the 32,000-acre 73 Ranch in December 2021. Prior to the acquisition, the Bureau of Land Management had been seeking to buy the ranch’s deeded land in a deal that fell through over pricing.
Jessie Jane Guardipee, a 24-year-old Apsáalooke woman, died of a stab wound to the torso at a home on the 200 block of South 27th Street, Yellowstone County Deputy Coroner Rich Hoffman told the Gazette on Friday
'This entire valley has been neglected': Fromberg continues long road to recovery after relief hub is forced to move
The commons center in Fromberg High School—packed with food, water and cleaning supplies—was emptied within a day. All of those supplies are now piled at the Fromberg Methodist Church, the new headquarters for the volunteers who have assisted in offering flood victims, food, showers and shelter since June 13.
Tedlund was on probation for previous conviction at the time of his arrest.
New development in the old Women's and Family Shelter on 1st Avenue North in downtown Billings will get a $250,000 boost to help it convert the old space into new apartments.
Former Helena High School and University of Montana football standout Andrew "Andy" James Petek is being charged with partner and family member assault and tampering with evidence.
Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.
At 10 years old, Susan Howard knew she was a girl, even though her birth certificate said otherwise.
Monday's hearing was a marathon of arguments for and against four election laws passed by the 2021 Legislature.