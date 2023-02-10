CHARGES: Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” “The prosecutors committed a basic legal error,” a court filing from Baldwin’s attorneys said.
