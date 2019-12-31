Barry Beach freed — twice

After spending almost three decades in prison following his conviction for the 1979 murder of Kimberly Nees in Poplar, Barry Beach was released from prison in December 2011. A judge granted Beach a new trial after determining that there was enough new evidence in the case to justify the retrial.
While awaiting retrial, Beach moved to Billings, where he worked for supporters Stella and James "Ziggy" Ziegler, who owned Stella's Kitchen and Bakery.
Less than two years after his release, the Montana Supreme Court overturned the ruling that would have allowed Beach a new trial, resulting in his return to prison in May 2013.
The Montana Supreme Court rejected Beach's appeal, and the state parole board rejected an application for clemency.
In spite of the continued roadblocks, Beach and his supporters continued fighting for his release. In 2015, a new clemency request by Beach made its way to Gov. Steve Bullock, who granted the request, freeing Beach from prison for a second time.
Barry Beach made headlines again in 2016 after a woman accused him of propositioning her 12-year-old daughter. Beach was not charged in the case.
He later had a restraining order filed against him by the mother of his son, and the state filed to revoke his probation following allegations that he violated the protection order. The order of protection was dismissed, and charges against Beach were dropped.
Beach's case was perhaps the most high profile example of work done by the Montana Innocence Project. In addition to Barry Beach, the organization helped in the successful reversals of conviction for Paul Jenkins and Freddie Joe Lawrence, who were serving life sentences for a 1994 Jefferson County murder, and for Cody Marble, a Missoula man who was convicted of rape in 2002. The Montana Innocence Project is currently reviewing a man's conviction for a 1983 Billings murder.