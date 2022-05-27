 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Beartooth Highway opens Friday, but probably not for long

Beartooth Highway

Montana Department of Transportation crews began clearing the Beartooth Highway in this file photo. 

 BRETT FRENCH

The Beartooth Highway portion of U.S 212 will open Friday, but may not be open for long. A late-spring storm is expected to close the highway again by 5 p.m. Friday.

Travelers are encouraged to stay informed about road status and weather conditions.

The Beartooth Highway, located east of the Yellowstone National Park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge and Cooke City will open Friday at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m., according to the park’s public affairs office.

This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend. The highway will reopen as conditions allow.

Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.

