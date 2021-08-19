Beau's female friends send a 'hands-off' signal to his paramour

Dear Abby: I have been seeing a wonderful man for seven months and spend every weekend with him. We live 45 miles apart, but it works for us. He has a group of friends, five ladies, that he spends a lot of time with. He dated one of them for a year before he broke it off, but they remain friends. I have met the group and, while they act friendly, I get a proprietary vibe from them. It makes me feel extremely uncomfortable around them and I have told him so. Am I looking for trouble where there isn't any? Should I just ignore the fact that his friends are women? He has men friends, too, but it's the girls he is closer to. -- Threatened in Arizona

Dear Threatened: Some men relate better to women than they do to men -- which may be why your gentleman friend is closer to these women than to his male friends. They may be emitting a "proprietary vibe" because they feel threatened and fear you will steal him away. I don't know where this relationship is headed, and neither do you at this point. So for now, ignore the "vibes." Be warm and friendly to the women and concentrate on what you have going with him. And please, write me again in six months so I and my readers know what happens.