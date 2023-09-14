FIRST RESPONDER: Beth Hardin

EMPLOYER: American Medical Response (AMR)

SCHOOL/TRAINING: Big Sky EMS

POSITION: EMT (Emergency Medical Technician)

YEARS OF SERVICE: 10 months

By Jennifer L. Mason, Brand Ave. Studios contributing writer

Beth Hardin dreamed of becoming a registered nurse until she spoke with a friend who was an EMT and loved her job. That did it for Hardin. Before making the switch to become an EMT in January of this year, she worked as a certified nursing assistant for seven years.

"My goal was always to become a nurse, but talking to my friend sealed the deal,” Hardin said. “Trauma and critical care have always interested me. I knew becoming an EMT would expand my horizon to care for others.”

A local ad from American Medical Response (AMR) got her in motion. Hardin applied for and was accepted into AMR’s Earn While You Learn program. Participants are hired as employees and compensated while attending the program with the goal of receiving their state certification and license.

"It was an ideal situation, considering I'm a busy mom of twins,” Hardin said. “Being able to go through the program while still earning an income grabbed my attention at the time.”

When asked about the best part of her job, Hardin said, "the people." She loves meeting new people of all ages, and enjoys the different types of emergencies to which she responds.

Hardin arrives at each scene with a calm and soothing presence. Whether holding a patient’s hand or assuring them that help has arrived, she tries to bring peace to each emergency.

“No matter the type of call, it’s a chaotic and scary moment in their lives,” Hardin said. “I treat my patients as if they’re family members. I tend to each one with compassion and respect and encourage them.”

Hardin works 12-hour shifts on a rotating schedule from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. She works three days on, three days off one week while the next week, she works four days on four days off. When she arrives for her shift, she checks the supply inventory on the rig - an Advanced Life Support truck.

"My partner is a paramedic and has different materials she needs to prepare for the truck,” Hardin said. “Once the rig is stocked and checked over, my partner and I clock into the dispatch system and hit the streets.”

Hardin describes each day as nonstop and enjoys the variation in calls, whether it's a cardiac emergency or car accident.

“Beth is a fantastic EMT and has a heart of gold,” said Brady Drescher, chief of operations at American Medical Response. “She is fairly new to the field and has excelled in such a short time. We love having Beth on our team!"

She may still be considered a rookie; but she's goal-oriented and determined. Hardin is already planning ahead with another goal in mind – to become a paramedic. AMR also has a paramedic program, and she hopes to apply in the next year or so. “I’m looking forward to being able to provide more invasive treatment to my patients.”