Big Sky State Games: Muzzle Loading

Big Sky State Games

Muzzle Loading

Benchrest Aggregate Male Adult: Thomas Brown, Havre; Robert Doney, Havre; Pete Huseby, Havre.

Curly Wolf Male Adult: Steve Martin, Harlowton; Thomas Brown, Havre; Kendall Griggs, Havre.

Flintlock Aggregate Male Adult: Thomas Brown, Havre; Kent Morehouse, Glasgow; Pete Huseby, Havre.

Junior Aggregate Female Junior 18 & Under: Gabby Bender, Havre.

Junior Aggregate Male Junior 18 & Under: Caleb Huseby, Havre, First Time Shooter; Sidney Griggs, Havre; Caleb Huseby, Havre.

One Gun Aggregate Male Adult: Thomas Brown, Havre; Pete Huseby, Havre; Steve Martin, Harlowton.

Percussion Aggregate Male Adult: Pete Huseby, Havre; Steve Martin, Harlowton; Mike Otterberg, Fort Peck.

Pistol Aggregate Male Adult: Pete Huseby, Havre; Thomas Brown, Havre; Steve Martin, Harlowton.

Senior Aggregate Male Adult: Steve Martin, Harlowton; Darwin Reynolds, Buffalo, Wyo.; Randy Owens, Havre.

Women's Aggregate Female Junior 18 & Under: Gabby Bender, Havre, First Time Shooter.

Women's Aggregate Female Adult: Christy Owens, Havre; Lacey Huseby, Havre; Kathy Lynch, Havre.

