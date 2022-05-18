Bighorn sheep poo provides insight to population

Bighorn sheep populations in Wyoming’s Teton Mountains have been struggling. Wildlife biologists and conservationists are concerned.

The population may be shrinking because it is isolated from other bighorn sheep in the rugged terrain, and may be due to a loss of traditional winter ranges. Mountain goats, which are not native to the area, are also competing for food and territory.

“It’s amazing these sheep survive at all, given the fact those little lambs and pregnant ewes have to endure brutal blizzards at 10,000 feet with very little to eat all winter long,” said Aly Courtemanch, Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife biologist.

To help the sheep survive, the National Park Service and Wyoming Game and Fish Department have cooperated to get rid of some mountain goats. Some people also hunt the goats, but it is difficult in the steep, high mountains.

Finally scientists got some good news. By analyzing bighorn poop they were able to estimate the number of sheep living in the Tetons. The research points to 178 bighorns making a home in the area as of summer 2020.

Biologists used to rely on population counts made while flying over the mountains in helicopters. Since 2020, that method has identified about 100 bighorns. That’s up from the previous years when fewer than 60 were found for three years in a row.

“The good news is, there are likely more bighorn sheep than we previously understood,” said Carson Butler, a National Park Service wildlife biologist. “At the same time, this information should be taken in context. What really matters is the long-term trend. Conservation and stewardship efforts are needed to protect this population into the future.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0