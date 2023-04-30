You don’t have to be George or Jane Jetson to have a robot to wait on you anymore. Next time you order a beer or a coffee at Billings Logan International Airport, an autonomous server might be the one bringing it to you.

Of course, they aren’t quite as sophisticated or as charismatic as Rosey, the classic cartoon family’s robot maid. But the high-tech helpers now being rolled out as part of the city’s $55 million terminal expansion are getting closer to what was only imagined in the futuristic world of the Jetsons when it first aired in 1962.

Among the offerings the robots will be serving are local craft beers, cocktails and espresso drinks from the new airport bar, Skyward Brews, and the recently opened Mountain Mudd coffee stand.

The food court is now up and running too. Logan’s Diner, Cinnabon and Stacked, A Montana Grill started serving passengers last week.

The new restaurant options are a welcome change for hungry travelers. For years, the airport had only a small concession counter with a limited selection of snacks and beverages available for those waiting to board flights after passing through security screening.

Sky blu Gifts has reopened and is now selling souvenirs and a variety of Montana-made products in its new spot just beyond the screening checkpoint.

In addition to the new shopping, dining and drinking options, travelers can now wait for flights in the wide-open "great room" that features a fireplace and a wall of windows that look out onto the runways. They can pursue the new art displays, perhaps even take a selfie in front of BIL’s latest claim to fame, the “world’s largest belt buckle.”

The improvements also include free wifi throughout the terminal and extra charging spots were added so passengers can plug in their devices next to seats at the bar and coffee shop and along the external walls of the concourses.

The new A concourse is up and running with four new gates. Each is now served by a jetbridge, eliminating the need for passengers to have to go down stairs, walk outside across the tarmac and up the aircraft stairs during routine boarding.

Short hops around Montana will be the exception. Cape Air will continue ground loading its nine-passenger airplanes. It is now operating flights from the nearly complete C concourse to Sidney, Havre, Glasgow, Wolf Point and Glendive.

Construction is still underway on the B concourse, which will house four gates. When it opens in 2024, the airport will have three more jetbridge gates than before the expansion.

“That’s a significant increase in capacity,” Billings Aviation and Transit Director Jeff Roach said.

The expansion will allow more flights and make room for United, American, Delta, Alaska and Allegiant to each operate out of separate gates.

Several airlines are already adding flights and new destinations this summer. American plans to start daily direct service to Chicago O'Hare International Airport but is dropping flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

Allegiant, however, will continue flying to the city’s Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport three times a week. The low-cost carrier is also adding one weekly flight to Las Vegas to the two currently offered.

United is picking up a fourth daily flight to Denver. And Alaska is resuming its seasonal service to Portland on Saturdays from June 17 to Sept. 2.

Airport officials are working to add flights to either Los Angeles or San Francisco next.

“Those are the top two markets the community feels it’s important to get into,” Roach said.

He and his team hope to get a federal grant from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help Billings add future destinations. After California, they plan to focus on cities, such as Nashville, Orlando, Houston and Miami.

This summer, Roach said, he expects to see lower airfares, based on a number of factors in the industry, including fuel prices and availability.

“Billings will have lower prices and better connection times on many flights, than other Montana airports,” he said. “It really depends on your destination and timing.”

With passenger counts continuing to rise, Roach expects the airport to be slightly busier this summer than it was last year. From March 2022 to March 2023, Billings saw an 11 percent increase in the number of departures. Arrivals were up almost 20 percent during the one-year period.

There are three peak travel times that on busy days can cause the security line to stretch out the door, leaving passengers waiting on the sidewalk in front of the terminal. The busiest time is early in the morning when planes that remain on the tarmac overnight depart, Roach said.

“That’s when the line will back up,” he said.

Lunchtime and evening rush hour between 5 to 6 p.m. are also peak times.

The airport has no control on how many screening lanes are open at any given time. The federal Transportation Security Administration sets the schedule and staff for its screening checkpoint. But the newly upgraded security area includes extra space in case TSA decides it's needed, Roach said.

Cindy Metzger said she was happy to see the changes at BIL when she passed through on her way to Orlando a couple of weeks ago. Metzger worked at the airport as a customer service agent for Horizon Air for more than 25 years before becoming a flight attendant in 2007. She then commuted from Billings, using her employee benefits to fly standby to work out of the airlines’s Seattle base, until she retired in 2012.

That meant Metzger had to go to the airport well before her scheduled trip and wait for a flight with an empty seat. That sometimes took more than a couple of tries, especially around the holidays and during the busy summer travel season. So she spent a lot of time stuck at the airport with little to do other than wait. Wait and hope the next plane wouldn’t go out full, too.

The added amenities sure would have made it easier to pass the time during her commuting days.

“The free wifi would have been nice,” Metzger said. “The jetways are great for passengers not having to walk outside. The food options will definitely be nice as before there wasn’t much after you passed through security.”

As for BIL’s next destination, Metzger said, she'd personally prefer San Francisco over Los Angeles since it would sometimes make travel easier for her family. But, a flight to either of the two California cities, both major hubs for international travel, would benefit Billings travelers.

Construction crews will continue working on terminal renovations through the summer. They expect to finish remodeling the bathrooms near baggage claim by Memorial Day, the start of the busy air travel season. The new staircase from the gates to the baggage claim area is scheduled to be complete this fall

Improvements are underway outside the terminal, too. In the airfield, concrete pads are going in to allow additional parking for airlines and freight carriers. A new road for services such as fueling, deicing and moving aircraft is also being built, among other upgrades.

The money for the construction, which started in 2019, comes from federal grants and revenue generated through airport fees, tenant charges and bond financing. Airport officials are now looking for ways to pay for future projects, such as updating the area around the ticket counters and baggage claim carousels and to refresh the front of the airport where passengers are dropped off and picked up.

“I'm actually pretty impressed that they stood up the new terminal as quickly as they did,” Baldassare Adam Lucido, director of global sales for United Airlines, said. “They did a pretty good job.”

Lucido started his career in 2006 as a ground and customer service agent at BIL. He now works at the legacy carrier’s headquarters in Chicago but still follows happenings at BIL closely.

“I've been frustrated by the airport's lack of vision and aggressiveness in growing their market profile,” Lucido, an MSU-B graduate and former student body president, said. “They need to be more aggressive like Bozeman is. Billings has more business travel demand.”

That segment of the market is making a slow climb back from the nosedive it took after COVID-19 shut down activities across the country. Lucido said business travel is now at about 90 percent of what it was before the pandemic in most sectors.

Pilot shortages have added recent challenges for BIL and many of the regional airlines that serve the city. Lucido said the airport has been struggling with schedules because large carriers, such as United, Delta and American, were gobbling up regional pilot pools and had to reduce flying to many smaller cities.

Last year, United cut two flights from the daily schedule that served Billings for more than a decade. But, Lucido said, that trend is finally starting to turn around.

This summer’s schedule brings United back to four of the six daily flights it previously operated from Billings during the peak travel season.

“And the Chicago service is a godsend,” said Lucido, noting that he’d, of course, prefer the flight to be provided by United instead of its competitor American Airlines.

He and his wife, Lindsey, grew up in Forsyth and each started their respective careers in the airline business in Billings.

“BIL can do much better,” Lucido said. But the airport “can only be as strong as the community and community vision.”

Airport officials are now planning for future needs and looking for ways to pay for additional improvements, said Roach, who moved from Nashville to start his job as Billings airport director in January.

This fall, they'll be kicking off a two-year planning process to prepare the airport for the future. Roach said the community will have plenty of chances to weigh in during the public process.

“That’ll be the next big project we do for the long term,” he said. “We’re trying to be the best service provider for the region’s transportation needs.”