BAN Warthog Knife Sharpener

The V-SHARP® CLASSIC II uses two high quality, 325 grit diamond rods that sharpen the blade on both sides simultaneously using calibrated Spring Tension. Ideal for kitchen, fillet, hunting and most other flat-blade knives. This high-quality model has a hand-crafted steel frame, solid rubber base and durable black powder-coat finish. See more at go-armynavy.com

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Available at Billings Army Navy Surplus

$79.95

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0