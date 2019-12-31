Snow

Billings broke its winter snowfall record twice in the 2010s: Once in 2013-14 and again in 2017-18.

Not all of the winters of the 2010s brought particularly heavy snowfall to Billings, but at least two seasons saw historic snowfall worse than any previously recorded winter.

The 2013-14 snow season got started in early October with a storm that dropped record-breaking precipitation in Billings. The 1.24 inches of moisture recorded more than doubled the previous daily record for Oct. 3 — 0.48 inches, set in 2005.

More records fell as the season went on, including 6.2 inches of snow on Dec. 2, shattering the previous record of 4.2 inches set for that day in 2008, and another record the next day. In all, the storm system in early December 2013 left 9.6 inches of snow behind.

More records fell later in December and into January, including records that were decades old. By the end of January 2014, it was apparent that Billings might see its seasonal snowfall record shattered.

February 2014 was the snowiest February recorded to that point in history, with more than 25 inches of snowfall. The previous record of 22.4 inches was set in the winter of 1978-79, which longtime Billings residents still remember.

In late March, Billings finally broke its previous seasonal snowfall record of 98.7 inches, set in 1996-97. The more than 99 inches that had fallen by March 24 made the winter of 2013-14 the snowiest recorded since record keeping began in 1934. By the end of the month, Billings broke the 100-inch barrier for the first time in recorded history. The final total for the year was 103.5 inches.

But that wasn't the snowiest winter Billings saw in the decade.

2017 saw its first snow forecast in September, but didn't receive any measurable snow until the first week of November. The mild beginning of fall wasn't a great indication of the snow season to come.

A record-breaking storm blew through Billings in late December, dropping more than a foot of snow to end the calendar year. The measured snow accumulation on New Year's Day 2018 was the most the city had ever seen coating the ground on the holiday.

More storms rolled through the area in January, pushing snow totals closer to record-breaking territory and prompting school closures.

Ice and freezing rain in February storms caused traffic hazards. By the middle of the month, it was apparent that Billings was on track to see its 2013-14 snowfall record broken. The city depleted its plowing budget. February 2018 ended as the second snowiest on record.

It wasn't until April when Billings broke the snowfall record set four years earlier. After tying the record of 103.5 inches on April 13, an April 23 storm brought another 2.6 inches to set the record at 106.1 inches.

