When surveyed, members of the Billings Chamber of Commerce said the chamber and community should focus on two areas — workforce development and public safety.

While crime is down in Billings, thanks partly to the recent passage of a public safety mill levy, homelessness has increased as housing has become more expensive.

“The homeless problem is a business issue,” Chamber board Chairman Jeremy Vannatta said during the organization’s annual meeting Thursday.

The Chamber is helping downtown businesses ensure customers feel safe with programs like free environmental design evaluations that can improve lighting, access, visibility and other features. The Chamber is also supporting a study that will examine factors like enlarging the county’s overcrowded jail.

The Chamber is also fully in support of a proposed $147 million bond that would build a new recreation center on the South Side and improve parks and trails. The rec center could have an economic impact in Billings of $25 million in its first year alone, said Vannatta.

Last year, more than 2.6 million people visited Billings and spent more than $65 million. The Chamber wants to attract more of both, partly by increasing airline traffic to the area. The Billings airport served 830,000 passengers last year, a decrease from years past. Billings is now the 4th largest airport in the state, far behind Bozeman which saw 2.2 million passengers.

Chambers officials are working with partners to increase the number of airlines serving Billings and the destinations. The most popular non-direct destinations for people flying out of Billings are Los Angeles and San Francisco, said Vannatta. “We’re working to service those destinations,” he said.

Mike Nelson was awarded the Chamber’s 2023 legacy Award. Nelson purchased and restored the landmark Northern Hotel downtown, turning it into the city’s first four-star hotel.