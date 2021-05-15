Billings Chamber's 'Candidate School' presented May 18

The Billings Chamber of Commerce’s “Candidate School” will be hosted Tuesday, May, 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at Valley Credit Union, 207 N. Broadway.

Presenters will include current City Council members Kendra Shaw and Mike Boyett, and Billings City Administrator Chris Kukulski. Jeff Mangan, the state’s commissioner of Political Practices, will help potential candidates understand the rules on reporting campaign finance and spending.

Each year, the Chamber hears from community members who express interest in serving in elected office but aren’t sure where to start, said the Chamber’s Business Advocacy Director Dan Brooks.

“This candidate school helps people understand who to register for an election, and everything from campaigning, knocking on doors, raising money and filing deadlines and those sorts of things, Brooks said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0