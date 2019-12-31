In May, Billings Clinic Chief Executive Officer Dr. Randall Gibb was suddenly fired from the hospital. At the time officials declined to give a reason for Gibb's termination.
In June a woman who worked in the administrative offices of Billings Clinic filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the health care organization claiming she was sexually harassed by Gibb.
The woman claimed that Gibb had sexually harassed her on a near-daily basis, making crude remarks and comments on her weight and appearance, and making inappropriate sexual jokes and masturbation noises. She also alleged she was demoted after reporting the harassment to her supervisors.
In response to the complaint, Billings Clinic issued a statement saying an investigation into Gibb following the victim's complaints led to his termination. Gibb's lawyer denied the allegations and said they were "inaccurate and misleading."
However, the victim maintained that leadership ignored her complaints and tolerated Gibb's harassment, creating a culture of harassment in the office.
In November, Billings Clinic appointed a new CEO, Dr. Scott Ellner. He is set to begin work in January 2020. In a phone interview Ellner told The Billings Gazette he was going to work to build trust with Billings Clinic employees considering Gibb's scandal.