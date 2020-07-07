Billings Food Bank hosts another Farm to Trunk event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Billings Food Bank volunteers filled up cars with food during the "Farm to Trunk" distribution day Tuesday.

The produce and grocery items were donated by FarmLink, the USDA and local growers.

The FarmLink project is a not-for-profit grassroots movement that connects farms with food banks to feed thousands in need while supporting essential jobs.

They raise funds externally to acquire surplus produce from farms and supplier and pay transportation costs in order to deliver fresh food to food banks in need.

