Billings Food Bank hosts another Farm to Trunk event

Billings Food Bank hosts another Farm to Trunk event

Farm to Trunk

Dick Anderson and other Billings Food Bank volunteers load up food during the "Farm to Trunk" distribution day Tuesday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

Billings Food Bank volunteers filled up cars with food during the "Farm to Trunk" distribution day Tuesday.

The produce and grocery items were donated by FarmLink, the USDA and local growers.

Farm to Trunk

Billings Food Bank volunteers load up food during the "Farm to Trunk" distribution day Tuesday. The produce and grocery items were donated by FarmLink, the USDA and local growers. 

The FarmLink project is a not-for-profit grassroots movement that connects farms with food banks to feed thousands in need while supporting essential jobs.

They raise funds externally to acquire surplus produce from farms and supplier and pay transportation costs in order to deliver fresh food to food banks in need.

1
1
0
0
16

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News