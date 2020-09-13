Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

1. What would be the perfect name for a bull rider in a movie or country song?
John Letasky: I like the creativity, guys. How about in a tribute to the Montana PBR riders — Matt Jess Dakota.
Jeff Welsch: Bull Durham.
Mike Scherting: Buck Naught.
Victor Flores: Les Jockwood.
Greg Rachac: Dallas Houston.
2. What game are you most looking forward to on this opening weekend of the NFL?
John Letasky: I'll be at the PBR covering it for The Gazette and 406mtsports.com, so I'm focused on that.
Jeff Welsch: I've always been mostly indifferent toward the NFL, and I'm more ho-hum than ever this fall. I'll be on a river somewhere Sunday.
Mike Scherting: Packers-Vikings, but, truth be told, I'm wishing Liverpool's Premier League opener was scheduled for Sunday instead of Saturday.
Victor Flores: On Thursday, more than 15,000 people gathered in a stadium during a pandemic to watch a violent game. Some fans booed the Chiefs and Texans when the teams (softly) decried racism. I'll be hiking today.
Greg Rachac: Broncos-Titans on Monday night. Which means I'll be golfing on Sunday.
3. There are reports MLB will have its playoff games at "bubble" locations. Should the league have done something similar during the regular season?
John Letasky: Even though there aren't fans, I still like the idea of home field advantage. However, if the playoffs need to be in a bubble, so be it.
Jeff Welsch: The current setup would've been fine if the players, mostly in St. Louis and Miami, would've stayed out of the bars.
Mike Scherting: A bubble for the MLB regular season would have been a near impossibility. The regular season has gone about as well as it could have.
Victor Flores: MLB has hardly handled this season perfectly, but I don't think a whole regular season in a bubble would have gone much better than it has without one.
Greg Rachac: Wouldn't have worked with the amount of games and their unpredictability in length. For the playoffs, I say go for it.
4. Is former Billings Mustang Aaron Boone in danger of being fired as manager of the New York Yankees?
John Letasky: This is a weird year, so he's probably fine. However, depending on how things turn out this year, Boone might need the Yanks to have a big 2021.
Jeff Welsch: How can any coach/manager in any sports be held accountable for anything that happens in 2020?
Mike Scherting: If ol' George was around Boone's seat would be a little hot. But he's safe this year.
Victor Flores: Unless all the players hate him, he deserves a pass until he's managing during a full season and isn't required to wear a mask.
Greg Rachac: If so, I'd love to see him return to the radio booth. The guy is a natural.
5. When channel surfing, what movie do you always stop to watch even though you've seen it hundreds of times?
John Letasky: If a Rocky movie is on, I usually stop and watch. I'll never grow tired of the Rocky saga.
Jeff Welsch: Tough call between "All The President's Men", "A River Runs Through It" and "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner" — all of which involve newspaper people.
Mike Scherting: Any Ed Burns movie he wrote and directed. Also: "Beautiful Girls," and "Breakfast Club."
Victor Flores: It's been a decade since I regularly channel surfed, but I did flip channels at a hotel a few months ago and immediately clicked on "The Hangover" when it popped up.
Greg Rachac: "The Shawshank Redemption." Isn't it airing six times in the next three days?
