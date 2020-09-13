Billings Gazette Sports Five on Five

3. There are reports MLB will have its playoff games at "bubble" locations. Should the league have done something similar during the regular season?

John Letasky: Even though there aren't fans, I still like the idea of home field advantage. However, if the playoffs need to be in a bubble, so be it.

Jeff Welsch: The current setup would've been fine if the players, mostly in St. Louis and Miami, would've stayed out of the bars.

Mike Scherting: A bubble for the MLB regular season would have been a near impossibility. The regular season has gone about as well as it could have.

Victor Flores: MLB has hardly handled this season perfectly, but I don't think a whole regular season in a bubble would have gone much better than it has without one.

Greg Rachac: Wouldn't have worked with the amount of games and their unpredictability in length. For the playoffs, I say go for it.

4. Is former Billings Mustang Aaron Boone in danger of being fired as manager of the New York Yankees?