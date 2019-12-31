The Big Sky Little League team celebrates after Ben Askelson hit a solo home run to give the team a 1-0 victory over the West regional team from California in South Williamsport, Pa. on Wednesday, August 24, 2011.
2011 was a year of big stories in Montana. The biggest buzz around Billings, though, was about Little League.
After beating Bend South Little League of Bend, Oregon, in the Northwest Regional championship in San Bernardino, California, the Big Sky All-Stars became the first Montana team ever to earn a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
The team, which represented the Northwest Region, opened the tournament against a team from Rapid City, South Dakota, winning 6-4.
Next up was Lafayette, Louisiana, which the Montana team bested 3-1 in a U.S. quarterfinal game. Fans began gathering in venues around Billings to watch the local Little League team play.
The team moved on to face Huntington Beach, California, in the semifinals. A walk-off home run by Ben Askelson gave the Montana team a 1-0 victory over the California team, setting up a U.S. championship appearance. Sportscaster Brent Musburger, who grew up in Billings and whose father Cec Musburger brought Little League baseball to Billings in the 1950s, called the game for ESPN.
Two days after defeating the California team, Montana was paired with the same Ocean View All-Stars in the U.S. championship. California beat a team from Pennsylvania to advance.
The Big Sky All-Stars entered the game as the only remaining undefeated U.S. team in the double-elimination tournament.
California got off to an early start, and continued building on their lead. Montana's Little League World Series run ended with an 11-2 loss. Teams with no prior losses who lose in the U.S. and International championship games are eliminated without a tiebreaker.
Several of the 2011 Big Sky All-Stars players went on to find success in baseball and other sports. The last of the players to play baseball in Billings was Dawson Smith, who graduated from Billings Senior High in 2018 and played his final season with the Billings Royals American Legion team that summer.
Photos: Big Sky All-Stars at the 2011 Little League World Series
Big Sky Little League team dances
Big Sky catcher Andy Maehl
A sign outside Lamade Stadium
Meredith and Dave Maehl
Cole McKenzie leads off of second base
Terri Kurth
Big Sky coach Mark Kieckbusch greets Gabe Sulser
LOC082411-stadium2PR.jpg
Big Sky head coach Gene Carlson
LOC082411-stadium1PR.jpg
Cole McKenzie pitches
A group of boys, not associated with the Billings crowd, show support for the Big Sky
Fans gather outside Lamade Stadium
A large bracket shows the success of the Northwest Regional champions
Big Sky head coach Gene Carlson
Big Sky coach Tom Zimmer
Connor Kieckbusch looks back
A crowd of nearly 32,000 watch
Fans from Mexico attempt to be seen in the background
