The Mustangs took control early and hung on for a 5-1 win over Idaho Falls Sunday afternoon for their first six-game series sweep of the season, extending their winning streak of the year to seven games.

Taylor Lomack started it off in the first with a leadoff single, then stole second and third. The throw from the catcher Frechette went into left field on the second steal attempt, allowing Lomack to score.

Starting right-hander Brandon McPherson ran into a little trouble in the second and third, but he worked around four baserunners over those two innings. In the second, Stephen Cullen reached on a one-out ground ball to the second-baseman, who couldn’t field it. McPherson walked the next batter to put runners at first and second, but responded with back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat.

The Mustangs got a two-out RBI single by Lomack in the second to score Evans, who reached on a one-out, eight-pitch walk. Mustangs led 2-0 after two.

In the third, McPherson surrendered two one-out base hits before striking out Trevor Halsema and getting Tyler Wyatt to flyout to end the inning. McPherson settled into a groove, retiring the next three batters for a streak of six in a row into the fifth.

Alejandro Figueredo, returning from the lineup off the 10-day IL, led off the fourth with a seven-pitch opposite field home run to put the Mustangs up 3-0.

McPherson gave up a one-out knock to Sam Troyer in the fifth, but set down the last two batters, giving him five scoreless innings of work. He retired eight of the last nine batters he saw.

The Chukars greeted the new arm from the pen, Trevor Jackson, with a one-out single by Wyatt, who stole second, and an RBI single by Cullen in the sixth to narrow the deficit to 3-1. Jackson worked out of the inning by striking out the side, and held Idho scoreless in the seventh.

The Mustangs found some insurance in the bottom of the eighth. Gabe Wurtz turned on a 94-mile-an-hour fastball and drilled it over the left field wall for his 15th homer of the year to make it 4-1. John Michael Faile extended his hitting streak to six games with a blooping single the next at bat, Alejandro Figueredo walked, and Blake Evans, attempting a sac-bunt, reached on an error. Mitch Moralez got the job done with a fly ball to center to score the pinch runner Luke Trueman to make it 5-1.

Hunter Schilperoort closed it out in the ninth.

The Mustangs are three games back of the Missoula Paddleheads for first place in the North Division second-half standings. The Mustangs head to Ogden for a six-game Jefferson Lines Road Trip with game one starting Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. first pitch at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.