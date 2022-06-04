Gabe Wurtz homers again as Billings Mustangs win fifth straight game

BILLINGS — Designated hitter Gabe Wurtz homered in his fifth consecutive game Saturday and the Billings Mustangs pushed their winning streak to five games in beating the Glacier Range Riders 16-8 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

The game was the completion of Friday's contest which was suspended after two innings due to heavy rain.

Saturday's second game, which was scheduled for seven innings, was still in progress.

In the opener, Wurtz batted 2 for 5 for the Mustangs, including two RBIs and two runs scored.

Billings stroked 16 hits overall, with Nick Ultsch also hitting a home run.

Teammate Crews Taylor doubled twice, while Jordan Barth, Jacob Kline and Jackson Raper tripled.

Kline and Ultsch had three hits apiece. Jalen Garcia, Ultsch and Raper drove in three runs each.

Billings fell behind 5-3 before scoring eight runs in the bottom of the sixth and five more in the last of the eighth.

The Mustangs called on seven pitchers in the nine-inning game, with middle reliever Beaux Bonvillain (1-0) getting the win.

Brandon Trammell homered for Glacier, Ben McConnell doubled and had three RBIs.

