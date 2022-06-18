Billings Outlaws lose to Salina Liberty 26-14 in CIF semifinals

SALINA, Kan. — The Billings Outlaws' bid for a spot in the Champions Indoor Football league championship game ended with a thud Saturday night.

The Salina Liberty, playing tough defensively and getting two second-half touchdowns from running back Tracy Brooks, defeated the Outlaws 26-14 to advance to their third consecutive Champions Bowl appearance.

Quarterback Javin Kilgo also fired two long touchdown passes as the Liberty jumped ahead 20-0 midway through the third quarter.

The Outlaws, who finished their season with an 8-4 record, scored a couple of late touchdowns against Salina, which is coached by Heron O'Neal, who lives in Bilings and is a former indoor coach in the Magic city.

The Liberty (8-3) put the game out of reach by taking the second-half kickoff and mounting a time-consuming scoring drive to move ahead 20-0 with 7:25 remaining in the third quarter.

Tracy Brooks capped the march with a one-yard scoring run. Jimmy Allen tracked on the PAT.

Salina converted on two fourth-down plays to keep the pivotal drive alive.

Billings' lone TD came on a five-yard run by DeNerius Antoine with 11:10 left in the game. The PAT kick was missed to make it a 20-6 spread.

The physical Antoine, normally a linebacker, had his score set up by a 13-yard tackle-breaking run by Joshua Best to the Salina eight-yard line.

The Outlaws fell behind 13-0 during the first half.

Salina's Kilgo fired a couple of long touchdown passes to put the Liberty on top.

He teamed up with a wide open Demarius Washington on a 32-yard TD pass late in the first quarter. Jimmy Allen's PAT kick made it 7-0.

Kilgo hooked up with another open wide receiver, Ed Smith, on a 35-yard scoring play with 8:36 to play before halftime. The PAT kick was clocked to make it 13-0.

Billings had its opportunities to score in the opening half.

The Outlaws had a 22-yard field goal attempt blocked, and missed on a 33-yarder.

In the final moments of the half, Billings quarterback Jamario Benson was stopped short of the goal line as time expired.

Salina's Katron Folson had sacked Benson for a key seven-yard loss during the Billings drive that ended the first half.

Bresean Stewart of the Outlaws had a pass interception in the end zone earlier in the first half.

