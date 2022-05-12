Billings Outlaws name an interim head coach

BILLINGS — Billings Outlaws defensive coordinator Theo Johnson is now the indoor football team’s interim head coach.

Outlaws head coach Brian Schmidt is on a medical leave of absence according to team co-owner Keith Russ.

Johnson, who also coached the Outlaws in a 40-25 setback at the Salina (Kansas) Liberty last weekend, will lead Billings in a contest against the Rapid City Marshals on Sunday at 5 p.m. at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

“Above all things we want coach Schmidt to be healthy,” said Johnson. “Whether it’s him as the guy or me as the guy, the most important thing is for him to be healthy.”

The Outlaws (4-2) had a four-game winning streak stopped in their loss to Salina (4-2). Billings is now tied for third place with the Liberty in the Champions Indoor Football standings. Sioux City (6-0) is in first place and the Southwest Kansas Storm (5-2) are in second.

“Given last week it’s a more unique situation,” said Johnson. “I was the former defensive coordinator in Salina. I was returning there to face my mentor, coach Heron O’Neal. It was fun and a little nerve-racking and I thought I had him. But at the end of the day, he did what he does and made his adjustments.”

Johnson said he’ll still be the defensive coordinator for the Outlaws and the other members of the coaching staff’s “roles have increased a little.”

Schmidt has been on the coaching staff of each team Billings quarterback Charles McCullum has played on since 2016. In an earlier interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com, McCullum said Schmidt was the reason he chose to play for the Outlaws.

“Your health comes before a job. That’s the most important thing,” McCullum said. “He’s (coach Schmidt) my buddy, my real close buddy. I love him to death and want him to get well. Wellness is the first thing on your mind.”

Free safety Billy Eakins, who has been with the Outlaws all season, echoed McCullum’s thoughts.

“I definitely wish coach Schmidt well and a speedy recovery and I hope the best for him,” Eakins said. “Health is the most important. This is just a game.”

Johnson, 41, played for the Billings Mavericks and old Billings Outlaws for approximately 1.5 years. He was also on the Outlaws’ coaching staff when the team won the Indoor Football League championship in 2010.

Johnson, who lives in Billings, was the defensive coordinator in Salina for two years under O’Neal, who was the Outlaws coach from 2006-10. The original Outlaws ceased operations in October of 2010.

A native of Oakland, California, Johnson also has some high school coaching on his resume as he’s been an assistant at Billings Skyview and at Shepherd.

A defensive back in college, Johnson played two years at Contra Costa College (California) and said he was a walk-on for a year at Arkansas.

With the Outlaws, fans should expect to see the same quality football while he’s leading the team, Johnson said.

“We still are going to bring the Outlaws thunder we always do,” Johnson said. “There should be no drop-offs. If anything, it could be more exciting with the few changes we made offensively.”

