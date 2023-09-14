Billings Mayor Bill Cole and his wife Anne have committed $500,000 to the Billings Parks, Trails, and Recreation Center Bond effort. This gift will be used to reduce the cost of the $143 million bond proposed to enhance Billings parks and trails and build a multigenerational, year-round recreation center in south Billings.

“Billings is our home, and we love this community,” Anne Cole said. “We have always supported parks, trails, and recreation, but this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to complete the parks and trails that have remained undeveloped for decades, build our first-ever recreation center, and make Billings the most family-friendly community in Montana,” continued Bill.

The proposed bond will be decided by Billings voters this November. The comprehensive bond will complete and activate our existing parks and trails spaces. These areas are community hubs, and with more opportunities in these spaces and neighborhoods, more residents will have year-round, safe, and healthy places to enjoy Billings and their families.

Anne Cole said, “I feel passionately that we must invest in our city for our children and future generations. Upon passing the bond, these projects will give kids safe, fun, and meaningful after-school and weekend activities with parents, coaches, and adult mentors. That will reduce dangerous or criminal activity in the future. This bond measure will keep our kids and grandkids learning and playing.”

Bill Cole added, “Our community has not completed a large, community park in almost half a century when our population was half of what it is today. Montana’s largest city still does not own an indoor swimming pool, exercise facility, or even an indoor basketball court. Our popular trail system remains incomplete. Seniors, kids, and citizens of all ages deserve better, and Anne and I hope our commitment will help pass the bond and make these projects a reality.”

Earlier this summer, Par Montana also announced a $2 million donation to these projects. The goal is for the business community and private partners like the Coles to donate $6 million with an additional $6 million to come from institutional grants.

Billings City Council made this request to show a strong public/private partnership and reduce the total bond cost for Billings taxpayers. Additionally, the South Billings Urban Renewal Association pledged $25 million to defray the total cost of the Recreation Center.

If the bond passes, the city also plans to supplement the bond revenue with $6.9 million in Federal Transportation Alternative Program grants for trails projects and another $400,000 in accumulated developer cash-in-lieu contributions for Cottonwood Park.

The $143 million bond amount represents $175.3 million in actual project value for Billings residents. The bond amount will also be reduced below $143 million by donations like those from the Coles, Par Montana, and other generous civic and business leaders, as well as by corporate sponsorships, naming rights, and tournament and event fees, all of which will be realized only if voters pass the bond this fall.

John Brewer, president of the Billings Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are so fortunate to have generous donors in our community like Bill and Anne Cole. Their stepping forward and saying this is critical to our city’s future is a sign of their commitment to help build a stronger, safer place we all call home.”

