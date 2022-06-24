Billings Scarlets drop two games at Battle of Omaha tournament

OMAHA, Neb. — The Billings Scarlets lost a pair of tight games Friday at the Battle of Omaha American Legion Baseball tournament.

Billings was beaten by the Union Pizzeria Seniors of Omaha 4-1 and 316 Elite Helm 18U of Wichita, Kansas, 2-1 in 10 innings.

Against Union Pizzeria, the Scarlets received two doubles from Spencer Berger. Teammate Michael Feralio also had a double and collected two hits.

Scarlets' pitcher Drew McDowell struck out eight in his 5.2 innings on the mound.

Both teams had six hits.

Feralio accounted for two of the Scarlets' four hits against Elite Helm. Logan Nyberg added a double.

Elite Helm used four pitchers against the Scarlets. They struck out nine and walked six.

The Scarlets received eight innings of four-hit ball from Berger, who struck out eight and walked one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0