Three Billings Scarlets pitchers held Rapid City (South Dakota) Post 320 to three hits in a 12-2 American Legion baseball victory on Sunday at Pirtz Field.

The win, aided by a six-run outburst by Billings in the fifth inning, extended the Scarlets (11-2) winning streak to six games.

Drew McDowell, Nolan Berkram, and Kolten Wynia combined to strike out 10 Stars and only walked two batters, while hitting one as the Scarlets continued their marvelous pitching weekend. On Saturday in a doubleheader sweep of the Stars, Scarlets hurlers limited Post 320 to seven hits.

Hunter Doyle hit a home run and drove in three runs for the Scarlets, who totaled nine hits.

Rocco Gioioso batted 2 for 3, including a triple, drove in two, and scored once for Billings. Jaxson Brandt was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs, two stolen bases and one RBI. Colter Wilson doubled, scored once and plated two. Leadoff batter Nate McDonald had a two-base hit, scored two runs and drove in one. Overall, seven Scarlets reached base on walks and three were hit by a pitch.

Billings didn't commit a single error, while the Stars had four miscues.

On Saturday, the Scarlets posted 10-4 and 10-1 victories over the Stars.

In the 10-4 triumph, Doyle pitched the first three innings for the Scarlets and allowed one hit and three runs (one earned), while walking three and fanning seven. Zach Stewart finished with four innings of three-hit ball, while allowing one run (unearned) and walking one and striking out four.

Berkram and Kyler Northrop doubled for Billings and Stewart drove in three runs. Brandt, Northrop and Doyle all scored two runs.

Nathan Swandal was the Scarlets' starter in the 10-1 win and threw six innings. He scattered three hits, one run (unearned) and one walk while fanning eight. Wilson tossed the final frame, walking one and recording three strikeouts.

Northrop drove in two runs for Billings and scored three times. McDonald was 2 for 4 with three runs and Kade Vatnsdal was 1 for 2 with a pair of runs and an RBI. Gioioso and McDonald doubled and Vatnsdal added a triple.

The Scarlets are next at Gillette (Wyoming) for a doubleheader with the Riders beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Mavs rally late for sweep

MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 come-from-behind win over the Billings Royals in the second game of a Class AA American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

Missoula scored two runs in each of the first, second and third innings in the opener for a five-run lead after three in an 8-3 triumph.

The Royals dropped to 9-5 with the setbacks. The Mavericks answered the Royals 7-4, 6-2 sweep on Saturday with one of their own on Sunday.

In the second contest, six different Mavs drove in runs and Finn Davis and Carter Taylor each had two hits. Davis doubled and tripled. Blake Taft had a two-base hit for Missoula and Owen McGuinn tripled.

Overall, Missoula had eight hits and Billings five. Missoula played error-free baseball and Billings had two errors.

Nathan Kojetin drove in two runs for the Royals. Ryan Denowh and Jaiden Turner each tripled for Billings.

In the first contest, Easton Reimers pitched the full seven innings for the Mavericks and scattered eight hits and three runs (all earned). He didn't walk a single batter and whiffed four. Chris Compton was 2 for 4 for Missoula with three RBIs and Sam Matosich batted 2 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs. Matosich doubled and Rylan Davis and McGuinn each had triples. McGuinn also crossed the plate three times.

Eight different Royals had hits and Turner, batting leadoff, drove in two. Ethan Moore and Peyton Waskow each doubled for the Royals and Gavin Stitchman hit a triple.

Overall, Billings batters had eight hits and Missoula 10. Billings committed two errors and Missoula fielders played a clean game.

On Saturday in Bozeman the Royals will play Missoula at 3 p.m. and the Bucks at 5 p.m.