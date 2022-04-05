Billings school board advances plan to extend education for all 19-year-olds

Billings’ West High junior Emily Pennington is one step closer to attending her senior year.

The school board passed the first reading of a change to policy that will allow all students up to age 20 to enroll in high school. The change was prompted by Pennington, who has Down syndrome, and her parents' intense efforts to persuade the district to enroll Emily for her senior year, and let her graduate with her class.

The change will affect students whether they are special-needs or are not.

Policy 2050 had barred any student who turned 19 before Sept. 10 from enrolling in school. The new policy changes 19 to 20, and allows for students meeting certain special-needs criteria to enroll, provided they do not turn 21 before the Sept. 10 deadline. Pennington is 18 years old and turns 19 in July.

The policy will be read a second time at the regular board meeting on April 18 and the members will vote on it again.

The controversial policy came to light after Jana Pennington, Emily's mother, posted to social media about her struggle. She had been working for months to have the issue of enrolling her daughter in her senior year added to a board meeting agenda.

Since the public post and subsequent media coverage, the issue was raised with the superintendent and the board of trustees who hastily held a public meeting last week to discuss the policy and its relation to a 2021 law known as House Bill 233, that offered funding for extended education for special-needs students.

The board Tuesday reviewed five possible options ranging from broad enrollment of 19-year-olds across the district to taking no action at all.

Superintendent Greg Upham cautioned that a one-year general addition to the age-out policy would be doable without major additions to staff but that a two-year general change would require more full-time employees and funding. He also cautioned against another "zero-tolerance" policy.

“It goes both ways,” he said. “It makes it simpler for decision makers, but it makes it more difficult to take in any consideration of any extenuating circumstances that would come into play in the opportunity to make the decision.”

Trustee Russell Hall also advocated for a policy that allowed for exceptions because “the zero-tolerance is why we’re talking today,” he said.

In the end, three trustees voted against the measure and six trustees voted to amend. Every trustee expressed interest in moving forward with changing the policy, but some wanted it implemented immediately while others wanted to wait.

Trustees Janna Hafer and Zack Terakedis opposed an immediate policy change along with Chairperson Greta Besch Moen. The board also acted on a motion to waive the three reading policy for the amendment, but that measure needed to be unanimous and failed with a single no-vote by Trustee Janna Hafer.

Following the vote, Upham apologized to the Pennington family and took responsibility for not bringing the district's policy in line with the changing law when it happened last year.

"I take full responsibility for it, I apologize," he said. "I apologize to you, and we will correct this issue in the future, and I’m sorry."

Besch Moen told the members of the board that the deadline to apply a permissive levy for the next school year passed in March meaning the district could not add to their coming funds without passing a levy to supplement. Immediate funding needs were not clear for the policy change at the meeting.

"These comments about the fiscal note and if OPI has budgeted enough for this is immaterial," said trustee Mike Leo. "We can certainly see what the implications are over the next year and take those into account, and revise this if we need to...it's the right thing to do."

House Bill 233 was passed last July to provide funding for special-needs students until they are 21 years old. The law does not mandate that districts take advantage of that funding, which does not cover the total projected expenses.

But Emily Pennington and her family's struggle to enroll her in her senior year has made her the face of this controversy in Montana. The coverage has drawn commentary and support from Montana's superintendent of public instruction, Elsie Arntzen, a large number of state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and even Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., all of whom urged the school board ahead of last week's meeting to "do the right thing" for Pennington and allow her to continue her education.

Walkout at West high school

In support of Pennington ahead of Tuesday's meeting, hundreds of West High students walked out of class Tuesday morning.

The students rallied outside for about 30 minutes with some chanting “let her stay” and cheering on Pennington.

“I’ve always thought that [special-needs students] definitely need more attention because they go unrecognized for the struggles they get put through and how they get made fun of all the time,” Cami Goodman, a West High sophomore attending the walk-out said Tuesday.

This controversy brings awareness to those struggles, she added.

Katie Rousch, a junior, has attended school with Pennington since seventh grade describing her as having a positive attitude, working hard in class and deserving of attending her senior year. She frequently helped another special-needs girl in one class, Rousch remembered of Pennington.

Emily faces aging out after she repeated kindergarten because of numerous serious health conditions and medical operations as a child, including open heart surgery, a seizure disorder and leukemia. At one point, she spent six months in a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City.

Rousch also had open-heart surgery, so she knows how hard it can be to recover.

“I got it done during the summer because my parents didn’t want me to have to try to catch up, but sometimes you don’t get to choose,” she said.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1