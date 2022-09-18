 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Billings School District 2 Phone Directory 2022-2023

415 North 30th Street

Billings, MT 59101-1298

https://www.billingsschools.org

Administration Office – Lincoln Center

415 N. 30th Street

General Information 281-5129

Superintendent Greg Upham 281-5066

K-12 Executive Director Brenda Koch 281-5119

K-12 Executive Director Randy Russell 281-5120

K-8 Curriculum Executive Director Kim Anthony 281-5144

9-12 Curriculum Executive Director Chris Olszewski 281-5083

Activities Executive Director/Driver’s Ed. Mark Wahl 281-5072

Indian Education Director Calli Rusche-Nicholson 281-5071

Chief Financial Officer/Clerk Craig VanNice 281-5017

Business Director Daniela Walsh 281-5134

Technology Chief Information Officer Brandon Newpher 281-5050

Human Resources Executive Director Katie Nordstrom 281-5039

Human Resources Manager Deane Reay 281-5041

Special Education Executive Director Judy Povilaitis 281-5027

Adult Education Director Randy Russell 281-5099

Community Education Coordinator Barb Gustafson 281-5003

Assessment Director Roger Dereszynski 281-5068

Music Art Coordinator Amy Schendel 281-5048

Career Outreach Director Bo Bruinsma 281-5057

Transportation

Transportation Director

Transportation Coordinator Keith Adams

Sondra Baker 281-5596

281-5581

First Student Dispatcher 248-3667

Other Services

Sodexo General Manager Sid Taylor 281-5877

Homeless Coordinator Kevin Brook 281-6719

Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) Karen Underwood 281-6180

Young Families Kim Komar 259-2007

Billings Education Foundation Kelly McCandless 281-5149

Facility Services

Main Number 281-5780

Facilities Services Executive Director Scott Reiter 281-5787

Facility Use Mark Wahl 281-5072

High Schools/Principals

Career Center

3723 Central Ave. Scott Anderson 281-5343

Assistant Principal Darwin Schaaf 281-5383

Attendance 281-5385

Senior High School

425 Grand Ave. Jeff Uhren 281-5417

Associate/Assistant Principals Tyler Blood 281-5419

Michele Strouf 281-5412

Matt Clouser

Brian Kroll 281-5408

281-5407

Skyview High School

1775 High Sierra Blvd. Jay Wahl 281-5294

Assistant Principals Jamie Nixdorf 281-5302

Peter Hamilton 281-5298

Scott Lynch 281-5315

Jeremy Carlson 281-5231

West High School

2201 St. Johns Ave. Kelly Hornby 281-5602

Associate/Assistant Principals Jeril Hehn 281-5614

Rob Bazant 281-5742

Fred Petak 281-5621

Rod Gottula 281-5771

5640 Grand Ave. Joe Halligan 601-1603

Associate Principal Angie Gray 601-1604

Castle Rock Middle School

1441 Governor's Blvd. O'Shean Moran 281-5903

Associate Principal Natalie Columbo 281-5802

Lewis & Clark Middle School

1315 Lewis Ave. Jody Sulser 281-5903

Associate Principal Kristin Senger 281-5092

Medicine Crow Middle School

900 Barrett Rd. Nikki Hofmann 281-8604

Associate Principal Traci Doll 281-8603

Riverside Middle School

3700 Madison Kevin Kirkman 281-6002

Associate Principal Nathan Talafuse 281-6003

Will James Middle School

1200 30th St. West Becky Carlson 281-6101

Associate Principal Will Neuman 281-6012

Elementary Schools/Principals

Alkali Creek

681 Alkali Creek Rd. Tami Concepcion 281-6829

Arrowhead

2510 38th St. West Pam Meier 281-6413

Beartooth

1345 Elaine Travis Niemeyer 281-6363

Bench

505 Milton Rd. Cindy Brown 281-6326

Big Sky

3231 Granger Ave. East Colby Fitzgerald 281-6204

Bitterroot

1801 Bench Blvd. Monica Grund 281-6971

Boulder

2202 32nd St. West Mark Venner 281-6624

Broadwater

415 Broadwater Justin Huck 281-6423

Burlington

2135 Lewis Lori Booke 281-6651

Central Heights

120 Lexington Kyra Gaskill 281-6753

Eagle Cliffs

1201 Kootenai Julie Hornby 281-6258

Highland

129 Parkhill Drive Julie Donald 281-6285

McKinley

820 N. 31st St. Nikki Trahan 281-6285

Meadowlark

221 29th St. West Stacy Lemelin 281-6858

Miles Avenue

1601 Miles Ave. Kristin Wagner 281-6958

Newman

605 South Billings Blvd. Joe Walsh 281-6529

Orchard

120 Jackson Dustin Gaugler 281-6684

Poly Drive

2410 Poly Drive Melissa Soucy 281-6556

Ponderosa

4188 King Ave. East Clay Herron 281-6517

Rose Park

1812 19th St. West Amber Griffith 281-6797

Sandstone

1440 Nutter Blvd. Travis Lassle 281-6932

Washington

1044 Cook Ave. DeeDee Larsen 281-6720

