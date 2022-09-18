Billings School District 2 Phone Directory 2022-2023

415 North 30th Street
Billings, MT 59101-1298
Administration Office – Lincoln Center
415 N. 30th Street
General Information 281-5129
Superintendent Greg Upham 281-5066
K-12 Executive Director Brenda Koch 281-5119
K-12 Executive Director Randy Russell 281-5120
K-8 Curriculum Executive Director Kim Anthony 281-5144
9-12 Curriculum Executive Director Chris Olszewski 281-5083
Activities Executive Director/Driver’s Ed. Mark Wahl 281-5072
Indian Education Director Calli Rusche-Nicholson 281-5071
Chief Financial Officer/Clerk Craig VanNice 281-5017
Business Director Daniela Walsh 281-5134
Technology Chief Information Officer Brandon Newpher 281-5050
Human Resources Executive Director Katie Nordstrom 281-5039
Human Resources Manager Deane Reay 281-5041
Special Education Executive Director Judy Povilaitis 281-5027
Adult Education Director Randy Russell 281-5099
Community Education Coordinator Barb Gustafson 281-5003
Assessment Director Roger Dereszynski 281-5068
Music Art Coordinator Amy Schendel 281-5048
Career Outreach Director Bo Bruinsma 281-5057
Transportation
Transportation Director
Transportation Coordinator Keith Adams
Sondra Baker 281-5596
281-5581
First Student Dispatcher 248-3667
Other Services
Sodexo General Manager Sid Taylor 281-5877
Homeless Coordinator Kevin Brook 281-6719
Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) Karen Underwood 281-6180
Young Families Kim Komar 259-2007
Billings Education Foundation Kelly McCandless 281-5149
Facility Services
Main Number 281-5780
Facilities Services Executive Director Scott Reiter 281-5787
Facility Use Mark Wahl 281-5072
High Schools/Principals
Career Center
3723 Central Ave. Scott Anderson 281-5343
Assistant Principal Darwin Schaaf 281-5383
Attendance 281-5385
Senior High School
425 Grand Ave. Jeff Uhren 281-5417
Associate/Assistant Principals Tyler Blood 281-5419
Michele Strouf 281-5412
Matt Clouser
Brian Kroll 281-5408
281-5407
Skyview High School
1775 High Sierra Blvd. Jay Wahl 281-5294
Assistant Principals Jamie Nixdorf 281-5302
Peter Hamilton 281-5298
Scott Lynch 281-5315
Jeremy Carlson 281-5231
West High School
2201 St. Johns Ave. Kelly Hornby 281-5602
Associate/Assistant Principals Jeril Hehn 281-5614
Rob Bazant 281-5742
Fred Petak 281-5621
Rod Gottula 281-5771
5640 Grand Ave. Joe Halligan 601-1603
Associate Principal Angie Gray 601-1604
Castle Rock Middle School
1441 Governor's Blvd. O'Shean Moran 281-5903
Associate Principal Natalie Columbo 281-5802
Lewis & Clark Middle School
1315 Lewis Ave. Jody Sulser 281-5903
Associate Principal Kristin Senger 281-5092
Medicine Crow Middle School
900 Barrett Rd. Nikki Hofmann 281-8604
Associate Principal Traci Doll 281-8603
Riverside Middle School
3700 Madison Kevin Kirkman 281-6002
Associate Principal Nathan Talafuse 281-6003
Will James Middle School
1200 30th St. West Becky Carlson 281-6101
Associate Principal Will Neuman 281-6012
Elementary Schools/Principals
Alkali Creek
681 Alkali Creek Rd. Tami Concepcion 281-6829
Arrowhead
2510 38th St. West Pam Meier 281-6413
Beartooth
1345 Elaine Travis Niemeyer 281-6363
Bench
505 Milton Rd. Cindy Brown 281-6326
Big Sky
3231 Granger Ave. East Colby Fitzgerald 281-6204
Bitterroot
1801 Bench Blvd. Monica Grund 281-6971
Boulder
2202 32nd St. West Mark Venner 281-6624
Broadwater
415 Broadwater Justin Huck 281-6423
Burlington
2135 Lewis Lori Booke 281-6651
Central Heights
120 Lexington Kyra Gaskill 281-6753
Eagle Cliffs
1201 Kootenai Julie Hornby 281-6258
Highland
129 Parkhill Drive Julie Donald 281-6285
McKinley
820 N. 31st St. Nikki Trahan 281-6285
Meadowlark
221 29th St. West Stacy Lemelin 281-6858
Miles Avenue
1601 Miles Ave. Kristin Wagner 281-6958
Newman
605 South Billings Blvd. Joe Walsh 281-6529
Orchard
120 Jackson Dustin Gaugler 281-6684
Poly Drive
2410 Poly Drive Melissa Soucy 281-6556
Ponderosa
4188 King Ave. East Clay Herron 281-6517
Rose Park
1812 19th St. West Amber Griffith 281-6797
Sandstone
1440 Nutter Blvd. Travis Lassle 281-6932
Washington
1044 Cook Ave. DeeDee Larsen 281-6720