For the first time in a dozen years, Billings voters approved an operating budget tax raise for the city's public high schools.
The pitch from levy advocates was simple; the money would buy new textbooks and be used to hire a new crop of career-focused counselors.
The 60%-40% vote was hailed as a step toward building a culture of consistent levy passage by superintendent Greg Upham. He advocated not only for this year's levy, but for regular passage like that in Missoula or Bozeman.
Billings had passed some recent elementary levies, in addition to a $122 million bond in 2013. But the high school district, which includes surrounding K-8 districts like Independent, Elder Grove and Blue Creek, has been a tougher sell.