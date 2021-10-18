Billings Ward 2 candidates

3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?

I cannot support the levy at this time. I support additional resources for police, fire, and justice. However, there is too much irresponsible spending hitching a ride on those important needs. Council is asking for tax dollars for mental health and substance abuse without any sense of what its role would be or how those dollars could make an impact. There are currently no solutions for our overcrowded jail. Most troubling, the City has stalled on Fire Station #8 in the Heights, a project for which there is ample evidence of need as well as funding in the current budget.

4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?

The City needs to focus on the fundamentals – keep our neighborhoods safe, invest in and maintain our infrastructure, and ensure that local government runs smoothly and efficiently. When the City does its core job, businesses can start up and flourish, attracting workers and retaining those who already reside here.

5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?

As I talk to voters in the Heights, I hear from them that we need a new direction for City Council. There is a sense that our local government isn’t listening and isn’t being transparent with voters. I also hear frustration that Council can’t seem to work together for the benefit of our City. I hope to be that fresh voice, that new vision for the future of our City. We have real challenges ahead of us, but I am ready to get to work and get things done.

