Billings Ward 2 candidates

The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit. This week The Gazette will be running each candidates' answers.
Frank Ewalt
Years in Billings: 43
Occupation: I have run Ewalt Construction Inc. since 1985 pouring footings mostly for residential houses. I also was a Billings City Fireman from 1986 to 2006. Prior to that, taught school grades 7 -12 in Industrial Arts for 3 years
Family: My wife, Laurie. We raised 4 great children, 3 boys and one daughter
Education: BS degree
Volunteering and political experience: Class parent advisor Bench and Skyview Schools, Heights National Little League, hunter safety, now Billings City Council since Jan. 2018
Ways voters can contact you: 406-861-8964, fewalt@billingsmt.gov
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
After being on the City Council for almost 4 years this seems like a monumental task that has no concise, and to the point, solutions. This is a national trend with crime running rampant. Some of the answers lie with the Montana Deptartment of Corrections. Pre-releases and parolees are given a bus ticket to Billings, resulting in a disparate number, 600+ parolees, sent to Billings. Other cities, in Montana, were recipients of these same parolees. Bozeman received less than 10. These become a burden on our Public Safety System and to the tax paying public. This is more than a police issue, people from many different groups and organizations need to come together and get serious about solving some of these problems. There is plenty of blame and responsibility to go around.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
Have a public-voted levy, yea or nay.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
My major concerns with this Public Safety Mill Levy (PSML) vote are: For police the space in the County Jail is a pivotal factor that needs fixing first. The math for saving money with the Medical Response Team (MRT) for fire does not pencil out — fire engine life, 18 years, 7 stations, 7 fire engines, $7 million over 18 years, 11 firemen at $825,000/year, over 18 years $14,850,000.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
Continue to provide the best city services possible. Don't over regulate prospective future businesses and residential housing subdivisions. It's already hard to compete with county expansion.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
The most heard comment I have witnessed while knocking on doors and visiting with people, is the lack of parity compared to the rest of the city. The second most heard comment is, when is the Inner Belt Loop actually going to get built.
Jennifer Owen
Years in Billings: 29
Occupation: Attorney
Family: son, age 7
Education: JD, George Washington University Law School; BA, Concordia College; Skyview High School graduate
Volunteering and political experience: Chair, Heights Neighborhood Task Force; Vice-Chair, Heights Business Association; Board Member, Big Sky EDA; Board Member, Child Abuse Prevention Foundation; volunteer mediator for Justice Court; volunteered on multiple federal, state, and local campaigns. Worked for U.S. Senator Conrad Burns, U.S. Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Department of Energy.
Ways voters can contact you: 406-876-3428, owenforbillingsward2@gmail.com, votejenniferowen.com
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
Council has failed to set meaningful goals, objectives, or metrics for crime reduction. There is no comprehensive strategy. Voters deserve a clear sense of what Council intends to achieve when it asks for more taxes. Generic statements are insufficient – Council should set measurable targets and priorities, so that we know where dollars are being directed. Council should also focus more on crime prevention, bringing the entire community together around actions that businesses, schools, churches, nonprofits, and individuals can do to prevent crime in our neighborhoods. Finally, Council must bring together county, state, and local leaders to develop a shared strategy.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
I believe parks and trails should be funded through the general fund. Budgets are about making difficult decisions and City Council should be annually reviewing priorities and determining which projects need to be funded, rather than bucketing off tax dollars in rigid and inflexible ways.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
I cannot support the levy at this time. I support additional resources for police, fire, and justice. However, there is too much irresponsible spending hitching a ride on those important needs. Council is asking for tax dollars for mental health and substance abuse without any sense of what its role would be or how those dollars could make an impact. There are currently no solutions for our overcrowded jail. Most troubling, the City has stalled on Fire Station #8 in the Heights, a project for which there is ample evidence of need as well as funding in the current budget.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
The City needs to focus on the fundamentals – keep our neighborhoods safe, invest in and maintain our infrastructure, and ensure that local government runs smoothly and efficiently. When the City does its core job, businesses can start up and flourish, attracting workers and retaining those who already reside here.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
As I talk to voters in the Heights, I hear from them that we need a new direction for City Council. There is a sense that our local government isn’t listening and isn’t being transparent with voters. I also hear frustration that Council can’t seem to work together for the benefit of our City. I hope to be that fresh voice, that new vision for the future of our City. We have real challenges ahead of us, but I am ready to get to work and get things done.