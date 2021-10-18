Billings Ward 3 candidates

2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?

Walkability of a community can define a city, especially a downtown corridor. It promotes a healthy lifestyle and helps serve as a Billings economic generator to small businesses. Redfin puts out a walkability score in Montana and ranks Billings at the most unwalkable city in Montana. I have been very active in putting Billings on the map for a state-of-the-art events center. However, funding shouldn’t just be on the backs of the taxpayers, there should be more opportunity for businesses or individuals to invest into our parks and trails. Private public partnerships are the future of Billings.

3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?

I do, because right now Billings is at a crossroads with crime, and we can easily go down a path of no return like Portland. We must give our police and firefighters the tools they need to make us safe. A safer Billings is a productive Billings. I would like to add that I’m also very tax adverse. If the residents are taking a property tax hike to fund the mill levy we should be looking for other ways to cut property taxes to ensure we are lowering tax burden not increasing it.

4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?