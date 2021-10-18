Billings Ward 3 candidates

The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit. This week The Gazette will be running each candidates' answers.
Denise Joy
Years in Billings: Decades
Occupation: Special needs assistant, School District #2
Family: One adult son, mother, two adult brothers
Education: B.A. Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH Graduate School Public Administration & Policy, Mississippi State University, Starkville, MS
Volunteering and political experience: Council member Billings City Council Ward 3, vice chair High Plain Women’s Museum, MFPE Rapid Response Team
Ways voters can contact you: Joyd@Billingsmt.gov; DeniseJoyforBillings.com; Denise@DeniseJoyforBillings.com; 406-647-0337; Facebook, DeniseJoyforBillings
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
Our Billings Police Department needs partners to address our violent crime problem. The City Council is critical in setting vision and policy for our safety. I have supported a community oriented/relationship based vision of safety. Council must sustain the investments to address violent crime. When we make progress in addressing violent crime, I support measuring our outcomes. I will support our public safety investment based on data showing we are achieving our safety goals. I will support efforts to address Yellowstone County Detention capacity to make the criminal justice system responsive to the city’s needs.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
A dedicated mill levy is a good option. Mill levy investments grow with the city. As our property tax base grows, the mill levy funding grows. We already use dedicated mills to support our library. A mill levy is assessed on our property taxes and that is not always popular. However, the city can only use funding sources that are given to local authority governments by state law. We use grants to make investment in our park playground equipment, but grants rarely can be used for operations and maintenance. Council faces the lack of funding every year in whether to keep the swimming pools open.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
Yes, I support the public safety mill levy. Accumulative tax caps, sprawl and annexation have eliminated the efficiencies in delivery of public safety in the city. This public safety mill levy will fund those efficiencies in our services, through additions of support staff. Secondly, the tax caps have not allowed the growth in personnel to address increased demand for public services. The use of the city’s reserve for personnel costs is not sustainable. Thirdly, we need to hold accountable people who are responsible for domestic/partner abuse in a court of law. This mill levy will fund those resources.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
The City Council has an important role in attracting talent and new business. This is critical because of the pandemic. Businesses don’t thrive without the people to produce the goods and services. We have to address the need for affordable housing. Many of the jobs in our medical corridor are support positions. Support staff is integral to businesses success. Any business that locates in our city will need housing for its workforce. I believe a housing taskforce to study, learn about impediments, and target workforce housing in our downtown corridor, would help put the city in a better position to be attractive.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
Redevelopment along Grand, Central and Broadwater Avenues with family oriented businesses and services. Many local businesses are working hard to do their part along our arterials. We have an excellent model for redevelopment in West Park Promenade. However, the aging buildings do not always attract businesses that support strong, safe and vibrant neighborhoods. Empty buildings attract graffiti and public safety calls. I have supported proactive, better funded code enforcement to address some of these issues. I have addressed the importance of redevelopment in these areas through council’s priorities. As we set priorities, I will continue to push for the redevelopment.
Charles Loveridge
Years in Billings: 53
Occupation: President, VIP Services, Inc. since 1989
Family: Wife Megan; sons: Sam and Steven, daughters: Emma, Gracie
Education: Billings Senior High School, Eastern Montana College
Volunteering and political experience: Budgeting For Results Committee (School Dist. 2), Billings Rotary Club, Downtown Exchange Club, President Metrapark Advisory Board, 12 years coaching high school basketball as well as numerous other youth sports over the years.
Ways voters can contact you: charlie4billings.com
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
Our city must recognize that it is failing to meet the needs of one of its most basic functions — public safety. Billings has one of the highest crime rates in America even compared to some of the smallest towns to larger cities. We need to back our blue and our city needs to fight back against crime and take steps to ensure our law enforcement officers have the tools they need. From a task force to neighborhood meetings, the city should be taking a more active role and communicating to the residents what steps it’s taking to reduce crime.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
Walkability of a community can define a city, especially a downtown corridor. It promotes a healthy lifestyle and helps serve as a Billings economic generator to small businesses. Redfin puts out a walkability score in Montana and ranks Billings at the most unwalkable city in Montana. I have been very active in putting Billings on the map for a state-of-the-art events center. However, funding shouldn’t just be on the backs of the taxpayers, there should be more opportunity for businesses or individuals to invest into our parks and trails. Private public partnerships are the future of Billings.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
I do, because right now Billings is at a crossroads with crime, and we can easily go down a path of no return like Portland. We must give our police and firefighters the tools they need to make us safe. A safer Billings is a productive Billings. I would like to add that I’m also very tax adverse. If the residents are taking a property tax hike to fund the mill levy we should be looking for other ways to cut property taxes to ensure we are lowering tax burden not increasing it.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
I’ll tell you as someone who runs a business in Billings, it all starts with lowering taxes. We need to inspire businesses to move to Billings by keeping taxes low and developing new economic engines. All through the PNW, companies are being priced out of the larger market, from everything from head taxes to fees. Billings needs to create tax incentives, lower fees and take an active approach to recruitment or they’ll end up in the Dakotas, Idaho or Texas. The State of Montana is already running programs to attract employers, we should be at that table.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
I’ve addressed the biggest concern and that’s public safety. But I feel that another big concern is our residents feel like they are not being heard. Our council is talking but no one is listening to the public. As a council member, I plan to be completely accessible and transparent with city businesses. I welcome all to meetings and will host regular coffees and listening sessions. When there is a decision being made, I’ll be very open with both the opponents and proponents of any business with the city. It’s that open dialogue that helps bring groups together and consensus will help my vision of “Building a Better Billings.”