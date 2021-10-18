Billings Ward 4 candidates

The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit. This week The Gazette will be running each candidates' answers.
Mary Hernandez
Years in Billings: 41 years
Occupation: Organizational Development business owner (Invisage Consulting); Director of Institute for Peace Studies
Family: Husband Patrick Smith, and daughter Catherine
Education: Bachelors in Organizational Communication, Eastern Montana College (now MSU Billings)
Volunteering and political experience: Civic Engagement includes: National ACLU Board of Directors, Executive Committee; ACLU-Montana Affiliate, Board of Directors; Montana Nonprofit Association, Policy Council member; Billings Chamber of Commerce, member; Leadership Montana alumna; RiverStone Health Foundation, board of directors; Big Sky Institute for the Advancement of Nonprofits, board of directors; 2010 Billings School District 2 Strategic Planning Committee; 2008 National Nonprofit Congress, Montana delegate; Montana State University Billings Allied Health Advisory Board; Billings West Rotary Club; Billings Heights Lions Club; Venture Theatre, founding board member. Political Experience includes: Advocate for numerous nonprofit (nonpartisan) causes at the local, state, and national levels; candidate for MT state legislature in 2008 and 2010
Ways voters can contact you: maryhernandez.08@gmail.com or 406-998-4229 PO Box 22972, Billings, MT 59104
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
The City Council’s role in crime reduction is primarily oversight of, and accountability from, an efficient plan provided by the city administrator and our police and fire chiefs. The plan would utilize suggestions from a recent independent study by the Center for Public Safety Management, and comments received from the public and City Council for improving services. I would expect a plan to include related social services that can help alleviate crime and costs. Accountability encourages ongoing evaluation and innovation as needed.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
Many informed individuals have served Billings in creating plans based on community surveys. We must maintain our Parks and Recreational Department with state Park District funds, user fees, general funds, and through partnerships with community groups (e.g., Par 3 with Exchange Club; Amend Park by Amend Park Development Council). In addition, we can continue to work with the nonprofit and private sectors to leverage funds from federal sources such as Land and Water Conversation Trusts and Safe Routes to Schools among others. This is ongoing work that requires us to continually revisit and vet funding opportunities as they develop.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
I support the public safety mill levy because I understand the need for expanded fire services and the need to have police staff directly address reduction of violent crimes, both of which take additional funds. Whether or not the voters pass this mill levy, our City Council and administrator will be challenged in identifying future funding sources. Frugality forces us to be innovative in planning and it will be the city’s responsibility to clearly communicate efficiencies and successes obtained, and mitigation of any results that fall short of expectations.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
1. Increase effective communication about city services to its citizens, and how decisions are reached. This builds trust and pride within the community thereby attracting others. 2. Effectively collaborating with our Yellowstone County Commissioners, state and U.S. elected officials and other local groups in identifying and supporting initiatives. 3. In addition, Billings has become a more diverse city with our health, education, and essential services leading in recognizing the value of diversity among the community. Billings is a welcoming city; an NDO would underscore such, and help prevent lawsuits such as one lost by the City of Billings in 2020.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
Voters are asking for transparency of the City Council’s process and decisions. Many don’t know when/how comments are accepted. I believe the plan to soon hire a public information officer will enable the city administrator to assign this employee the challenge of providing information on issues via a multi-media approach, and how/when citizens can participate. Conversely, others would like to experience shorter council meetings with times assigned to scheduled topics. These concerns may be easier concerns to address. In doing so, I would expect to see an increase in customer satisfaction for the City of Billings and its city council.
Tim Warburton
Years in Billings: 16
Occupation: I am a Hospice Social Worker, having worked at RiverStone Health for nearly 7 years, the last 5 in the Hospice Program.
Family: I’ve been married to my wife Anna for 16 years and we have four children, Jacob (15), Madalynn (13), Jaxon (10), Avary (7).
Education: Undergraduate degree in Human Services from MSU-B (2013), Graduate degree in Social Work from University of North Dakota (2020), and I have been a Licensed Addiction Counselor in Montana since 2014.
Volunteering and political experience: School District 2 Middle School Naming Committee (Ben Steele Middle School), Montana Association of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Counselors (2015-Present, currently affiliate president), Billings City Parks and Recreation Board (2017-2020, 2019 & 2020 as vice-chair).
Ways voters can contact you: timwarburton406@gmail.com, 406-861-3202, Facebook @ Tim Warburton For Billings City Council
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
Their biggest role moving forward will be explaining how our current tax structure presents such a challenge to fund the services needed to effectively manage the crime rate. They will also need to be partners with county and state leaders to work on our lack of adequate jail space. I applaud the Yellowstone County legislative delegation for understanding the seriousness of this issue during the last session.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
This is a question the Parks Board has directly been trying to answer during at least my four years on the Board. I’m supportive of having a dedicated funding source and believe it falls on the city to provide that basic infrastructure to its residents. The city collects tax dollars and needs to be responsible for reinvesting those funds back into the community. The next council will have some big decisions especially with the future of Park District 1 really being placed in jeopardy due to the recent legislative session.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
Yes. The 2020 public safety mill levy was important to stop digging a deeper hole, but it was in fact to keep the status quo. The 2021 levy is to add and improve safety services to work and solve some of the problems the community is having. I support an increased focused as well on mental health and substance abuse treatment, and really believe we need a community approach to be successful in reducing the violent crime rate.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
Ensuring that those who consider visiting or moving to Billings feel welcome and safe and that we have leaders that are accepting of our neighbors and value community. We value community by building community spaces, encouraging authenticity, and being leaders who listen more than we speak.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
I’ve heard a lot of different concerns, but one I’m sure to champion is concern about the repeated request for increased mill levies year after year after year. City services require taxes to fund them, yes. We can either start cutting services, or we can start finding additional revenue streams. What is not sustainable is continuing to ask property owners to foot the bill. I don’t believe there is much fat to trim here at the local level, so we need leaders who will start pushing for tax reform or who will start making tough choices on what we can start living without.
Dan Tidswell
Years in Billings: 25 years
Occupation: Currently working for General Motors as a Territory Sales Manager in Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado.
Family: My lovely wife Angie Tidswell, our 4 kids Taylor, Michaela, Selena, and Elijah as well as our grandkids Milo and Ember
Education: Bachelors of Business Management Tiffin University and currently working toward Masters Degree in Business Process, Tiffin University online
Volunteering and political experience: Billings Exchange Club, youth football and soccer coach, PTA for Big Sky Elementary, Central Heights Elementary, Boulder Elementary, Boy Scouts of America den Leader, Bronc Boosters, Relay for Life
Ways voters can contact you: Website, DanForBillings.com; Email, DanForBillings@gmail.com; Facebook and Instagram, @DanForBillings
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view, what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
Our citizens and law enforcement deserve better than a mill levy every two years to backfill the budget deficits. Our legal departments are completely backed up and our police department is overwhelmed with crime. These folks deserve a long-term plan for public safety. The plan needs to be measurable in its intent, and must have transparency. This plan needs to be cooperatively thought out with the city, county, and state all in mind. I plan to access and build relationships with our county commissioners and those in our state who can help develop this long-term plan without burdening our taxpayers.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
As a city, we should support parks and trails in any way possible. We all agree on how important these amenities are for our city and the businesses within our city and we need budgetary measures in place for them, but not at the expense of our taxpayers. We need ways to promote and secure private investments and grants in order to build new parks and trails. We should also push for a better, more optimized city-wide volunteer service in order to keep our parks and trails looking their best and continue attracting people to them.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
I want to start off by saying I am absolutely in support of a public safety mill levy and if one with responsible and prioritized spending came forward I would intend to vote yes. However, the levy on the ballot this year, I don’t think I can support. I have talked to multiple people about this issue and the general consensus is that there is a lot of wasteful spending in this levy and I personally don’t feel comfortable asking the people of Billings to put their hard-earned dollars towards things that aren’t needed or have already been accomplished.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
The city's role in attracting new business and talent is simple. The government needs to stay out of the way in regulating the development and growth of new and existing businesses here in the city. Once businesses are shown value in developing within city limits, they’ll invest here. Billings has two amazing colleges that should be mined for new talent and that can produce most labor needs. I’m a true believer that the free market will always provide a better result than that of government funding and this issue is a perfect example of that.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
The biggest issues that I’ve heard while talking to residents in Ward 4 are our taxes and the lack of transparency in how we are spending those hard-earned dollars. The deficit spending in our city has become the norm by the government leaders and folks that have chosen to invest in Billings are tired of paying for it. Another issue that has been of concern to Ward 4 residents has been recycling. If we can get our budget under control and to the point where we can look at a reliable city recycling system I would absolutely do so.