Billings Ward 4 candidates

3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?

Yes. The 2020 public safety mill levy was important to stop digging a deeper hole, but it was in fact to keep the status quo. The 2021 levy is to add and improve safety services to work and solve some of the problems the community is having. I support an increased focused as well on mental health and substance abuse treatment, and really believe we need a community approach to be successful in reducing the violent crime rate.

4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?

Ensuring that those who consider visiting or moving to Billings feel welcome and safe and that we have leaders that are accepting of our neighbors and value community. We value community by building community spaces, encouraging authenticity, and being leaders who listen more than we speak.

5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?