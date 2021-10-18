Billings Ward 5 candidates

3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?

Yes. The mill levy is one piece of the puzzle that will help us address our rising crime rate. The other pieces include implementation of the operational efficiencies recommended in the CPSM report (i.e., doing more with what we have), and Mayor Cole’s plan to leverage $1M in COVID funds with $2M from the State and $1M from the County to specifically support law enforcement. These three components are coming together to create an encouraging plan for addressing our public safety issues in a financially responsible way.

4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?

I’m more concerned with making Billings more attractive to the people that are already here. Let’s make Billings a place people don’t ever want to leave. Where our kids don’t want to leave for college, but can’t wait to come home if they do. A place where parents have the economic security to give their kids the opportunities they never had. A place where businesses partner with schools to groom their future employees and to inspire the entrepreneurs that will someday help them innovate. A place like that has no problem attracting new business and talent; it’s already there.