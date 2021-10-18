Billings Ward 5 candidates

The Billings Gazette sent out questionnaires to the 12 candidates running for city council across Billings' five wards. The requests included five questions, each with a 100-word limit. This week The Gazette will be running each candidates' answers.
Tom Rupsis
Years in Billings: 17
Occupation: I am a self-employed project manager and business analyst. My projects are primarily software development for clients in Billings and elsewhere in Montana.
Family: Kim and I have been married for 21 years. We have two sons, Thomas and Adam, who attend West High.
Education: Vanderbilt University, math and economics
Volunteering and political experience: I have no political experience or affiliation. I have been involved with and/or supported Little League, YSA, the school PTAs, TrailNet, Landon’s Legacy, and more. I’ve been a member of Billings West Rotary since 2005, and I will be president of that club next year. I am an active member of the West End Neighborhood Task Force. I worked with other citizens, council members, city administration, and Chief St. John to define the recently enacted Citizens Police Advisory Board. I was appointed to the Parks Board in 2013 and this is my third year serving as its chair.
Ways voters can contact you: Email, tom@tomrupsis.com; phone, 406-545-0701; facebook.com/tomrupsis; www.tomrupsis.com
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
The Center for Public Safety Management (CPSM) report described two factors influencing the crime rate: overcrowded jails and an overburdened police force. First, council can work with the county and state to find creative ways to address the jail capacity issues. Second, our uniformed officers need more time to engage in the community as opposed to running from case to case. This will require the BPD to implement the recommended efficiencies from the report and the public to pass the 2021 public safety mill levy. Council’s role will involve ensuring transparency and accountability throughout that process.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
As we’ve learned over the past 18 months, sometimes we all need the rejuvenation that comes with an afternoon in a park or a walk/ride on a trail. Parks and trails aren’t amenities but important components of our community’s infrastructure. We should fund them to maintain what we already have while making steady improvements for future generations. When Park District 1 sunsets in 2024, 30% of our parks funding will be eliminated. Council will need a plan to replace the PD1 funding gap, which may include a combination of a voter approved levy, bonds, and a private donation matching program.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
Yes. The mill levy is one piece of the puzzle that will help us address our rising crime rate. The other pieces include implementation of the operational efficiencies recommended in the CPSM report (i.e., doing more with what we have), and Mayor Cole’s plan to leverage $1M in COVID funds with $2M from the State and $1M from the County to specifically support law enforcement. These three components are coming together to create an encouraging plan for addressing our public safety issues in a financially responsible way.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
I’m more concerned with making Billings more attractive to the people that are already here. Let’s make Billings a place people don’t ever want to leave. Where our kids don’t want to leave for college, but can’t wait to come home if they do. A place where parents have the economic security to give their kids the opportunities they never had. A place where businesses partner with schools to groom their future employees and to inspire the entrepreneurs that will someday help them innovate. A place like that has no problem attracting new business and talent; it’s already there.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
The Cheshire Cat in Alice in Wonderland said something like, “If you don’t know where you want to go, then it doesn’t matter which path you take.” I’ve heard repeatedly from residents that Billings needs a vision of who we are and where we are going. Those who attended the chamber candidate forum even heard Downtown Billings Alliance CEO Katy Easton implore council to act on this need. I believe the next council needs to prioritize a community-wide effort to define our vision and set us on a deliberate path to becoming everything that we want to be.
Fred Wilburn
Years in Billings: Born in Billings 1975
Occupation: Tech Craft Shop CHS
Family: 4 Children
Education: Accounting/Bookeeping
Volunteering and political experience:
Ways voters can contact you: Fred Wilburn For City Council in Ward 5 on Facebook
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
City Council's roll is supporting our law enforcement agencies with efficient and effective planning. It's the City Council's duty to explore options to improve, and curb crime rates. But doing it in a way that doesn't consistently raise taxes, hide bad budget management and pass a bill off on to the citizens.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
Parks and Trails are extremely important to our community. I think we can fund them through existing funding. Funding is already built into our budget. The problem isn't the amount. It's the management. It's simple. Learn to manage what you have.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
I believe we need a stronger police presence in Billings, but I oppose the mill levy for one simple reason: They have been used as a deceptive tool to steadily raise taxes using public safety as a fraudulent pretext. In this particular case, the public safety mill levy is being used to cover up misappropriation of existing funds. Do we need to raise the budget for police? Yes. Does that funding need to come from existing revenue sources? Yes.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
1.Lower Taxation, 2. Smaller Government
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
The main concern the people in Ward 5 have is pretty straightforward. DON'T RAISE OUR PROPERTY TAXES! I will not support any legislation that raises property taxes!
Dennis Ulvestad
Years in Billings: Almost 60 years
Occupation: Retired
Family: Widower, three children, 12 grandchildren
Education: Degree in business administration
Volunteering and political experience: four years as chairman of the West End Task Force; four years on the city zoning commission; four years as co-chair of the Animal Control Board; Vietnam veteran
Ways voters can contact you:
1. Billings city leaders have said curbing the town's growing crime rate is their top priority. In your view what's the city council's role in working to bring down the crime rate?
Our crime rate has risen dramatically over the past decade. The City COuncil must communicate and work closely with out local city and council law enforcement to address the problem. The safety mill levy is certainly a step in the right direction! We must also interact with local groups such as the Rescue Mission, the Downtown Alliance and others in regard to our downtown, transient, crime problem. Networking with entities like the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program (HIDTA), which providse federal dollars to local law enforcement, can also help.
2. How should the city fund amenities like parks and trails?
Billings' citizens are singularly fortunate to be able to enjoy our many beautiful parks and trails. However, financing them and building new has always been problematic. The Parks and Recreation budget is always the first one cut during any financial shortfall. I've always wondered if we couldn't place a couple-dollar charge on our Public Works monthly bills (sewer, water, garbage collection) for parks and trails! Just a thought, but it would generate over a million a year.
3. Do you support the public safety mill levy and why?
I most definitely support the mill levy and sincerely hope it passes. It will keep our police and fire departments viable.
4. What is the city's role in attracting new business and talent to Billings?
The Big Sky Economic Development group, a combination of the old Trade Port "EDA" (public) and the "EDC" (private) is the existing entity responsible for providing leadership and resources for business creation, expansion, retention, new business recruitment and community development. The city council needs to work very closely with this entity to ensure the future growth of the Billings business community.
5. What is one concern you have heard from residents in your ward that you hope to address on the council?
Local property taxes are a constant concern. Billings has a population of about 110,000 but we shop 350,000. Unfortunately, the state legislature refuses to give Montana cities (with the exception of a few tourist towns) the right to impose any taxes other than property taxes. Our council needs to work with the other six large cities in the state to lobby the legislature for the right to impose a few local option taxes.