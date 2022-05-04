Birds can get the flu too, and sometimes it's deadly

Birds can get the flu too. Unlike most humans, though, it can be deadly. The highly pathogenic avian influenza, as it is called, can infect domestic birds, like chickens, as well as wild birds.

Not all infected birds die and some ducks don’t get sick, maybe because they’ve built up immunity.

Already in Montana and Wyoming, domestic and wild birds have been infected and died from the flu. Last month, a dead snow goose and Canada goose were found and tested positive for the sickness.

Across the nation, millions of domestic birds have died or been killed to try to keep the flu from spreading. That means chicken prices at your parents’ store will be going up. Fewer chickens means higher prices.

At last count the sickness has spread to 50 countries on different continents.

“We don’t know what the future holds, but worst case scenario: The virus becomes established in our wild bird populations,” said David Stallknecht, director of the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study. “If it is maintained in wild birds, it will continue to threaten wild bird and commercial poultry health. With bird migration it may even spread to Central America and South America.”

If you are outside and see a dead bird, don’t pick it up. Although it’s not likely you will get sick, you don't want to take the risk.

Tell your parents or an adult to pick up the bird with a pair of gloves and put it in a plastic bag. If it is a wild bird, let your local office of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks know about it. They may want to test the bird to see what killed it.

Montana hasn’t had a bird flu outbreak since 2015. This one seems widespread. To help birds, you should take down your bird feeder to avoid groups of birds from gathering. That may help keep the sickness from spreading.

