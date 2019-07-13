Billings Clinic Family Birth Center

Girls

Amy and Jake Hover, Columbus

Michelle Halterman and Cody Kessler, Roundup

Boy

LaTeshia Cameron and Ben Patten, Broadus

St. Vincent Healthcare

Boy

Lynsey and Casey Harrod, Billings

