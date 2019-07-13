Billings Clinic Family Birth Center
Girls
Amy and Jake Hover, Columbus
Michelle Halterman and Cody Kessler, Roundup
Boy
LaTeshia Cameron and Ben Patten, Broadus
St. Vincent Healthcare
Boy
Lynsey and Casey Harrod, Billings
