A 74-year-old Connecticut woman suffered bites to her arms and legs Friday when she was attacked by a black bear while out walking her dog on a leash in a Hartford suburb, state environmental officials said.

The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening, officials said.

The 12-year-old female bear was located a short time later by authorities, who killed the 250 pound animal, which will be tested for rabies. The bear had been tagged as part of the state’s bear tracking program.

This was the first bear-on-human attack this year in the state. There were two last year, including one in October in which a 10-year-old boy in Morris was mauled in a backyard.

Jenny Dickson, the director of the wildlife division of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, said the bear was in the area with three yearling cubs, but it is unclear why it attacked the woman in the suburb of Avon.

“It could have been just the general reaction bears have to dogs, whether they're leashed or not,” Dickson said, adding bears tend to view dogs as predators.

She said the cubs, which were not harmed or captured, are at an age where they are not dependent on their mother.

Dickson said there have been a number of bear interactions with humans in Connecticut recently, including another this week in which a bear had to be put down after being found inside a home in Salisbury.

“The bear population is continuing to grow and expand,” she said.

Bear hunting is not allowed in Connecticut, but Dickson said the department has asked the legislature to legalize at least a limited hunt in areas of greater bear-human conflicts, in order to reduce that danger.