Blitzen Trapper returns to Billings with new band lineup and new songs

Ask Eric Earley, frontman of Blitzen Trapper, how his music will sound or translate to a live setting or how his new touring band will compare with the classic Blitzen Trapper lineup that toured for nearly two decades together, and you won’t get an answer. Earley literally is only beginning to figure out those answers himself as he does his first tour in three years.

Yes, a few things have changed since fans last saw Earley and Blitzen Trapper. Some of his former bandmates are no longer working with Earley – or any other touring act, for that matter. While Earley always wrote the band’s songs and recorded most of the instruments himself on albums, the live lineup of Erik Menteer (guitar), Marty Marquis (guitar), Michael Van Pelt (bass) and Brian Adrian Koch (drums) had stayed intact from 2000 (when the band went by the name of Garmonbozia) through the name change to Blitzen Trapper in 2003 and the band’s 2018 tour marking the 10th anniversary of the album “Furr.” Now things are more fluid with the live band.

“We’ll have a four-piece band for each tour, slightly different lineups, some familiar faces and some not,” Earley said in a recent phone interview.

And Earley’s own life has changed quite a bit since 2019, when he recorded the latest Blitzen Trapper album, “Holy Smokes Future Jokes.” For much of that time, he hasn’t been focused on music, and instead has been spending his days, first as a case worker and more recently, a housing specialist at a homeless shelter in his home town or Portland, OR.

His work with the homeless actually began before he made “Holy Smokes.” He had friends in a local organization that worked with the homeless and took a job at a winter shelter even though he admits he saw nothing particularly appealing about the work.

“I wasn’t touring as much and I needed some more income, so I started doing night shifts at a winter shelter,” Earley said. “Then when the winter shelter shut down in the spring of that year (2019), then I made ‘Holy Smokes’ and I did a European tour, I believe. That was the last tour that I’ve done. That was in the summer and then in the fall I started working at a 24-7 homeless shelter. And then Covid hit and I just stayed there. I just kind of fell into it in a certain way.”

With three-plus years of experience in the field, Earley has found his work helping the homeless put their lives on track to be rewarding and even enjoyable.

“I think that in ways, my personality is good for this kind of work,” Earley said. “I (can do) this kind of work just because I’m able to detach and not get, I mean, the tendency in social work is that you get second-hand drama heavily. So to be able to deal with that or detach from it or however you can deal with it (is good). In three years, I don’t feel like I’m even close to burnout or anything, which is a very real reality in this work.”

What’s more, he’s learned some things about himself from working at the shelters.

“I feel like I learned a lot from a lot of the folks I’ve worked with about my own self and about a lot of my own shortcomings,” Earley said. “I think that my ability to detach, which makes me good at this job, I think it also makes me really bad at life in general. But it’s something I’ve worked on in terms of connecting with people in a real authentic way. I think this work has helped me to do that.”

In music, Earley seems to have always been able to connect, and he’s seen Blitzen Trapper organically build a loyal and decent sized audience, thanks to a string of well received albums and a live show that helped spread the word about Blitzen Trapper’s music, which has grown from its ramshackle mix of folk, psychedelic rock and pop of early albums like 2007’s “Wild Mountain Nation” into a more focused, but still distinctive blend of those styles.

The band even managed to crack the top 20 on “Billboard” magazine’s alternative albums chart with 2010’s “Destroyer of the Void” and 2011’s “American Goldwing” and “Billboard’s” folk album chart with 2013’s “VII” and 2015’s “All Across This Land.”

“Holy Smokes Future Jokes” is another appealing Blitzen Trapper album. This time around, Earley fashions a more relaxed sound by frequently employing finger-picked guitar and plenty of acoustic instrumentation. This sound accentuates the inviting vocal melodies of songs like “Don’t Let Me Run,” “Baptismal,” “Sons and Unwed Mothers” and the title song and immediately sounds like the work of Blitzen Trapper.

What isn’t immediately apparent with “Holy Smokes Future Jokes” is the fairly weighty inspiration behind many of the lyrics. In the time leading up to making the album, Earley had read the “Tibetan Book of the Dead” and become fascinated by the book’s discussion of bardos, the transitional states between life on earth, death and rebirth into an eternal state of nirvana.

The story-telling songs, though, don’t so much weave a narrative around concepts contained in the “Tibetan Book of the Dead” as much as form a collection of short stories, some of which relate to ideas such as taking a more humble view of humanity and our place in the overall world, attachment and detachment to earthly things we value but have little worth in the bigger picture of life and reconciling the beneficial and destructive elements of our personalities. Earley said listeners who don’t know about the inspiration behind “Holy Smokes and Future Jokes” probably won’t see the connection to the “Tibetan Book of the Dead.” That is actually what he intended.

“I didn’t really want to tie in too heavily to that,” Earley said. “It was more just a lot of the feelings and ideas. I mean, I quote directly from it (the “Tibetan Book of the Dead”) in several songs, but yeah, I think that the lyrics are just really my more codified surrealistic kind of story telling as opposed to sort of the direct approach. So yeah, for me it was not important what the focal point was when I was making the record. But then when I’m doing interviews, then I can talk about what the focal point was. It’s interesting. But you don’t necessarily need to know to listen to the record in any way.”

After being away from touring for three years, Earley is happy to get back on the road. But what roles his work with the homeless, music and Blitzen Trapper will play in Earley’s life as he moves forward is an open question, he said.

“I’m kind of just going a month at a time, a tour at a time, just seeing how they go, seeing if they’re worth doing, to see if it’s healthy for me to do, and for my family,” Earley said. “My family maintains a priority. So yeah, I’m not making any decisions, really. I’m kind of just letting things happen and figuring out what makes the most sense. I’m just trying to enjoy the people in my life as I move forward.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0