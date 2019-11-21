FORT WORTH, Texas — A 51-year-old Navy veteran whose body was found in a DeSoto apartment had been dead for about three years.
A cause of death for Rodney Wayne White is pending toxicology reports and other tests.
White was found dead last week on the kitchen floor of his apartment at DeSoto Town Center. There is no evidence of foul play, authorities said.
His mother, Doris Stevens, told WFAA-TV she didn’t know how her son could have been dead in the apartment for so long and nobody knew anything about it.
White, who was single after being divorced for about 20 years, was a defense contractor who traveled the world on his job.
White called his mother at least twice a month.
Stevens said several police departments told her that because her son was an adult and known to travel, they couldn’t pursue a missing person case.
DeSoto police told WFAA that a downstairs neighbor had complained about two years ago about some liquid seeping through her ceiling. Apartment maintenance inspected it, but moved on once it stopped and no one answered the door at White’s apartment.