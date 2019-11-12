Orders and deliveries of new Boeing planes remain depressed eight months into the grounding of the company's 737 Max, leaving Boeing far behind Airbus, its chief competitor.
Boeing says that no customers have canceled orders because of the two deadly crashes involving the Max, but some orders have been switched to other Boeing models or lost because of airline bankruptcies.
Boeing said Tuesday that Air Lease Corp., which leases planes to airlines, replaced an order for 15 Max jets with an order for five 787s, a larger plane used mostly on international routes.
Chicago-based Boeing said it took 10 new orders in October, down from 24 in the same month last year, which included 14 Max jets.
The company delivered 20 commercial planes last month, including 12 for the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner. That is down from 57 a year earlier.
Boeing's European rival, Airbus, said Tuesday that it took 415 orders in October, with 300 coming in one deal with IndiGo.