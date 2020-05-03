Bradley Irwin — Central Valedictorian

Parents: Jim and Jill Irwin

Middle School: Old Turnpike School (Tewksbury, New Jersey), St. Francis Middle School

Elementary School: West Texas Elementary School (Sinnett, Texas)

Future Plans: I plan to study music education and clarinet performance at Colorado State University, University of Montana, Northwestern University, or Vanderbilt University. My ultimate goal for my career is to conduct a major symphony orchestra.

Most Challenging or Rewarding Class: The most rewarding class I have taken is dual credit comparative government. It has provided me with an extensive knowledge of other countries' governmental systems. Through this class, I now have a deeper understanding of the current issues affecting the United States and many other countries.

Teacher: Codie Wahrman, my band director, has had an incredible influence on my life. He was the person who first inspired me to pursue a degree in music and has helped me through many auditions. He has also provided many opportunities for me to participate in ensembles at school, in the community, and nationally.

Extracurricular Activities: I participate in the Billings Youth Orchestra, the Billings Community Band, the Tri-County Honor Band, the school musical, concert and pep bands, and Model United Nations. I accompanied my school choir on the piano earning an outstanding accompanist award at a competition in Denver. I was also the principal clarinetist in the All-State Orchestra.

