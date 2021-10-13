6 Spooky Mistakes to Avoid When Buying or Selling Your Home

Working with a local real estate agent is especially important when researching a prospective neighborhood. They know what nearby homes have sold recently, their sale prices, and how they differ from the home you’re looking at. If there’s big discrepancies, your REALTOR® can help you adjust your offer accordingly.

"Depending on the age of the home, we suggest a sewer scope, as many pipes were made of products that can deteriorate over time. It's not something that most people think about, but it could save you thousands of dollars if a tree root is growing inside your pipe or the sewer line has deteriorated to the point it is leaking,” says Associate Broker, Myles Egan.

Here are three common mistakes for sellers to avoid:

1) Putting off repairs and tasks that put your home in the best light possible

That playroom painted bright red, the cement chip that fell off the steps, or that strange smell under the fridge might be mere annoyances to you as a homeowner, but to a prospective buyer, they can be major turn-offs. Consider making every minor repair you can, such as fixing small holes in the walls, painting over bright colors, or deep cleaning.

2) Limiting showings to prospective buyers