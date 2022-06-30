Cowboy up for 'Cowboy Christmas' in Montana's Yellowstone Country

Rodeo season is already in full swing in Montana’s Yellowstone Country, and visitors in search of bulls, broncs, beers and barrel racing won’t have to stray far to find the action. And with a resurgence in popularity and interest brought about by TV shows like Kevin Costner’s Montana-set “Yellowstone,” rodeos are sure to be a hot ticket this summer.

For Montana’s outdoor rodeos, the Fourth of July holiday really kicks competition into high gear. Hundreds of competitors will have dozens of rodeos to choose from in the coming weeks, a frenzied window known as “Cowboy Christmas,” due to the buildup of excitement and potential for big prize payouts.

According to Livingston Roundup Association president Bruce Becker, area rodeos are scheduled in conjunction with each other to draw the best array of talent. “Livingston, Red Lodge and Cody all agreed to have their rodeos on the Fourth of July weekend,” he said of the towns that are spread out over about 200 miles. “That way (competitors) can go to all 3 in a matter of a few days.

And in that small 3-day window, cowboys and cowgirls will have ample chances for eye-popping purses, including nearly $250K in total payout at the Livingston rodeo alone. The trio of events have also become known as “Gateway Rodeos,” not only because the host towns are gateway communities for Yellowstone National Park, but also because each stop can potentially be a qualifying gateway for the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.

“(Cowboy Christmas) is a great chance to boost earnings, and also a make-or-break point for making Vegas,” said Stacie Nardinger, Secretary and Communications Director for the Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo.

Rodeos can also be a proud display of the heart and unique personality of each community, from the local western flavor of the crowds and parades to the performers and behind-the-scenes volunteers that make the events happen.

Nardinger emphasized the annual rodeo is a “huge piece” for Red Lodge. “Especially with our access to Yellowstone Park and the Beartooth Pass closed, it is really integral to our economy. Despite fires (in 2021) and this year’s flood, we are promoting hope for businesses,” she said, adding the rodeo recently volunteered a work crew to help three local families impacted by flooding.

The events also provide a community platform for kids’ participation, scholarship opportunities, fundraising, and honoring groups like the military and first responders. July 3rd is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night at both the Livingston and Red Lodge rodeos, part of a national initiative to promote breast cancer awareness. Mutton bustin’, stick horse rodeos, and lesser-known events like breakaway roping and wild horse races offer one-of-a-kind spectacles that can often showcase homegrown talent.

Montana’s Yellowstone Country gateway rodeos are the perfect venue for families to get outdoors in a mountain-studded backdrop and take in a sporting event steeped in American history and what Nardinger calls a “Wild West feel”.

Whether it’s your first time or your hundredth time, there’s no sporting event quite like a rodeo. Montana offers many opportunities to watch cowboys, cowgirls, rodeo clowns, rodeo queens, and world-class stock in action throughout the summer.

Go to ​​www.visityellowstone.com/rodeos for more information, and find a list of upcoming pro rodeo events in Montana’s Yellowstone Country below:

If You Go

Make sure to check the websites and social media pages for businesses and events, and call before you go to ensure space is available—these events are popular!

Red Lodge

PRCA Xtreme Bulls, roping events

July 1

Red Lodge Home of Champions Rodeo

July 2-4

Livingston

Livingston Roundup Rodeo

July 2-4

West Yellowstone

West Yellowstone Rodeo

Nightly June 27-July 9

Three Forks

Three Forks Rodeo Dayz and Street Fair

July 15-16

Big Sky

Big Sky PBR professional bull riders tour

July 21-23, PBR Arena, Big Sky Town Center

Bozeman

Bozeman Roundup ranch rodeo

July 23

Bozeman Stampede

Aug 11-13

Big Timber

Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo

6 Wednesday night PRCA Rodeos: August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, & September 7 starting at 7 p.m. Different specialty acts each week.

'Hell or high water': Yellowstone gateway communities determined after flooding

Southern Montana communities are showing characteristic resolve in the face of historic floods as they work to quickly clean up the damage to their homes and businesses.

Untold tons of mud, rocks and debris have been removed as engineers in the Yellowstone National Park gateway region work to repair the damage to critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, water and sewage systems.

And with the southern loop of Yellowstone Park now open just a week and a half after the park’s closure on June 13, residents in nearby Montana communities are getting the word out that they’re also open for business.

For Red Lodge resident and Roman Theater owner Mike Booth, that word is “ready”.

After watching helplessly as the raging waters of Rock Creek inundated his neighborhood and cut water and power service, Booth witnessed his community stand up and stand together.

“It’s been nothing short of a miracle what they’ve accomplished in a few short days,” he said of volunteers and government agencies responding to clean debris and repair roads. “Everybody is doing everything they can.”

Booth said that while some residents were displaced from homes, the silver lining is Red Lodge’s historic downtown escaped the flood largely unscathed. As the executive director of the upcoming Red Lodge Songwriter Festival (June 23-25) he will oversee the town’s first big event after the disaster.

“The message is Red Lodge is open for business,” Booth said. “Montanans know we are at the mercy of the land, but we are resilient. We will get back up off the mat.”

The songwriter festival will boast 25 shows featuring 20+ songwriters across 7 venues, and will serve as a test run for bigger summer events like the Home of Champions 4th of July Rodeo and the Beartooth Rally.

“It’s all happening come hell or high water,” Booth said. “We’ve been through both.”

For the fledgling Yellowstone Hot Springs, located a short drive north of Gardiner in the Paradise Valley, building a following from scratch is no new challenge.

After losing the summer influx of Yellowstone tourists, “our customer base isn’t there anymore,” said general manager Erin Kennedy. “We are treating it like wintertime.”

Built on a historic site at Corwin Springs that has seen many iterations of mineral hot springs attractions, the current location was remodeled and opened in 2018. The site boasts cold and hot pools ranging from 65 to 105 degrees, with nearby RV and tent camping.

Kennedy says their springs are unique in the region as an interactive experience, with employees taking a one-on-one approach to educate guests about the pools’ mineral composition and natural features like flora and fauna. They also offer two dedicated pools for “Kniepp Walking”, a form of hydrotherapy that alternates hot and cold water to both relax and invigorate the body.

Despite the challenges flooding has brought to their doorstep, Kennedy remains positive, stressing area businesses are eager to bounce back. “Our outfitters and guides will be back on the river soon. They will have to learn a whole new river, but that’s what these guys are made for.”

The hot springs has also focused on the bright side, partnering with a rafting company from Gardiner to build a landing site at a new ‘beach’ created by the flooding.

“We want to turn into a destination, not just a stop-off,” Kennedy said.

While flooding has forever changed the landscapes that Montanans call home, they are still eager to play host and show travelers their resilient spirit.

Mike Booth’s advice for those wanting to visit areas affected by flooding is simply: “Be patient, be kind, be respectful.”

If You Go

There are still ample ways to visit Montana’s Yellowstone Country while recreating responsibly and respecting impacted communities. Some tips for your trip:

Heed road closures, recreation alerts, signs, and weather safety warnings

Make sure to check the websites and social media pages for businesses and events, and call before you go

Be flexible, and be prepared for plans to change

Be aware of cancellation policies for activities and lodging

Consider trip insurance

Make the best of the situation! It may not be the vacation you planned, but it will be unique and memorable

Be kind to workers and locals. Many have lost more than just a vacation

For more information about visiting Montana’s Yellowstone Country, go to www.visityellowstonecountry.com.

Donate

If you would like to donate to flood relief efforts in southern Montana, please visit these verified websites:

To make an online donation to the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund, text Flood22 to 41444 or go to Greater Gallatin United Way

Upcoming Events in Yellowstone Country

Bearcreek

Pig Races at Bear Creek Saloon & Steakhouse

Races begin at 7 p.m. every Thursday-Saturday through Labor Day

Enjoy dinner and cocktails while betting on pig races to benefit a local scholarship fund. Dinner reservations recommended. Bearcreek Downs: Where Pigs DO Fly!

Big Timber

Sweet Grass Fest

June 24-25

Rodeo, parade, car show, street fair and fun run in a historic community at the foot of the Crazy Mountains.

Fishtail

Annual Fishtail Family Fun Day

June 25

Activities all day including pancake breakfast, cornhole tournament, vendor fair, gun raffle, bake sale, live music and duck races.

Joliet

Jammin’ Out in Joliet

June 25

Family fun, vendor fair, live music, street dance and fireworks in this charming community between Laurel and Red Lodge.

Livingston

Tap Into Montana Brew Fest

June 25, Miles Park bandshell, 3-8 p.m.

Sample craft beer from your favorite Montana breweries, enjoy live music and delicious local food while taking in the beautiful views of the Yellowstone River and Absaroka Mountains.

Paradise Valley

Powderhorn at Music Ranch Montana

June 24, dinner at 6:30 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy dinner, live music and dancing in the heart of the stunning Paradise Valley.

Quenby at Old Saloon

June 23, 8 p.m.

Live music for all ages. No cover.

Sean Devine at Pine Creek Lodge

June 23, 6 p.m.

Outdoor concert from “The Treasure State Troubadour” Free show

The Wood Brothers with Amanda Stewart at Pine Creek Lodge

June 24, 7 p.m.

The Steel Woods at Old Saloon

June 24, 7 p.m.

All ages, tickets $20

Brunch with Maggie Hickman at Pine Creek Lodge

June 25, 11 a.m.

Free show

The Sleepless Elite at Pine Creek Lodge

June 25, 6 p.m.

Free show

The Dirty Shame at Old Saloon

June 25, 8 p.m.

All ages, no cover

Brunch with Chandler Huntley at Pine Creek Lodge

June 26, 11 a.m.

Free show

Red Lodge

6th Annual Red Lodge Songwriter Festival

June 23-25

For three days in June the streets, bars, cafes, and parks of Red Lodge will become a gathering place for songwriters from Montana, Nashville, and around the country. The weekend features 25 live performances and 24 songwriters across 7 venues, plus a songwriting contest.

West Yellowstone

Wild West Yellowstone Rodeo

June 22-25, 7 p.m.

Rodeos run 5 to 6 days a week in June, July & August. Cowboys and cowgirls show off their skills in bareback, saddle bronc, teaming roping, bull riding, and more. Trail rides are also available.

For more upcoming events in Montana’s Yellowstone Country, visit: www.visityellowstonecountry.com/events.

