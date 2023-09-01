As late summer and fall approach, there’s no better time to take the steps to be bear aware in Montana. Heading into fall, bears are seeking food as they prepare for hibernation. Bears can be found throughout Montana, with black bears roaming across most of the state, and grizzly bears, predominately in the west, becoming more widespread and roaming into areas that have not been occupied for decades. To encourage residents and nonresidents to be vigilant about the presence of bears September will be Bear Aware Month, and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be hosting several in person and virtual educational events that will feature fun activities, resources, and prizes. Some of the confirmed events so far include: